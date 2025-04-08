United Arab Emirates, Dubai: Unilever has announced the appointment of Manan Gupta as General Manager of Beauty & Wellbeing (B&W) for the countries of the Middle East Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh effective immediately. Based in Dubai, Manan will spearhead the strategic direction of Unilever’s B&W business, leveraging science, technology, and key consumer insights to drive growth in this dynamic and evolving market.

With a career spanning over 20 years at Unilever, Manan has held leadership positions across multiple geographies, successfully delivering business transformation and market growth. His expertise in customer development, marketing strategy, and innovation makes him well-positioned to accelerate Unilever’s leadership in Hair and Skin Care, where the company is already a dominant player in the region.

The appointment comes at a time when the beauty and personal care market is undergoing rapid change, driven by shifts in consumer behaviour, digital transformation, and rising demand for premium and specialized beauty solutions. The region represents a USD 7.5 billion opportunity, growing rapidly due to its large youth population, increasing urbanization, and rising disposable income. This diverse market allows for a wide range of product offerings tailored to different consumer preferences.

In addition, digital transformation is reshaping the industry, with e-commerce projected to be the biggest growth driver of total revenue in the beauty and personal care market in the GCC by 2025. Countries like Turkey, Pakistan, and Bangladesh are also experiencing a surge in internet penetration and smartphone adoption, accelerating e-commerce growth and making beauty products more accessible through digital platforms.

Manan’s leadership will focus on three key priorities:

Accelerating growth in the combined markets of Middle East, Pakistan, Turkey and Bangladesh by harnessing opportunities in the rapidly evolving Beauty & Wellbeing industry, ensuring Unilever’s Hair and Skin Care brands continue to lead.

Leveraging Unilever’s ‘Positive Beauty’ vision to drive impact for both people and the planet through purpose-driven, sustainable innovation.

Investing in talent development to nurture the next generation of leaders within the B&W category.

“I am thrilled to take on this role at such a transformative time for the beauty industry in the region. The markets of the Middle East, Pakistan, Turkey, and Bangladesh are among the most exciting and high-potential globally, with young, digitally connected consumers who seek innovation, personalization, and sustainability. My focus will be on bringing cutting-edge science, purpose-led branding, and superior execution to drive desire for our brands and their sustained growth and positive impact,” said Manan Gupta.

The Beauty & Wellbeing sector in these markets is set to thrive, driven by technological advancements, rising disposable income, and a growing emphasis on holistic wellness. With increasing digital transformation and e-commerce adoption, Unilever’s B&W brands are poised to expand their presence across both traditional and emerging channels.

Manan will oversee strategies to enhance personalization in beauty through AI and AR, drive sustainability with innovative packaging solutions, and ensure Unilever’s B&W portfolio remains at the forefront of consumer preferences.

“As Unilever continues to lead the Beauty & Wellbeing category across the region, my goal is to ensure we stay ahead of market trends and consumer expectations. This means integrating purpose, science and desire while fostering a culture of innovation,” Manan added.

