Dubai, United Arab Emirates - Proofpoint, Inc, a leading cybersecurity and compliance company, today announced the appointment of industry veteran Jerome Jullien as Vice President of Channels and Alliances for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

In his new role, Jullien will oversee Proofpoint’s channel and alliance operations across an important theatre for the company, underscoring Proofpoint’s commitment to its channel business and investment in the growth of its partner ecosystem in the EMEA region.

“Proofpoint is the trusted cybersecurity partner to some of the world’s most respected companies and is committed to its channel go-to-market strategy, giving us an exceptional opportunity for continued growth,” said Jerome Jullien. “Proofpoint continues to develop and launch innovative products to protect its customers’ people, wherever they are working. We believe this will help to expand our ecosystem’s reach and allow our channel partners to grow their Proofpoint business profitably whilst increasing customer relevance.”

Based out of Paris, France, Jullien brings more than 25 years’ experience working in the IT industry. Prior to Proofpoint, he held senior leadership positions at Vectra AI, Nokia, Riverbed Technology and EMC.

Joe Sykora, SVP, Worldwide Channels and Partner Sales at Proofpoint, commented: "Proofpoint is a channel-first organization. As we have expanded our ecosystem in EMEA, Proofpoint's reputation as the leader in cybersecurity has enabled us to attract great talent. Jerome Jullien’s strong experience and drive will be invaluable in delivering our vision of human-centric security to our key partners, expanding our program in line with growing demand for our market-leading solutions.”

About Proofpoint, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc. is a leading cybersecurity and compliance company that protects organizations’ greatest assets and biggest risks: their people. With an integrated suite of cloud-based solutions, Proofpoint helps companies around the world stop targeted threats, safeguard their data, and make their users more resilient against cyber attacks. Leading organizations of all sizes, including 85 percent of the Fortune 100, rely on Proofpoint for people-centric security and compliance solutions that mitigate their most critical risks across email, the cloud, social media, and the web. More information is available at www.proofpoint.com.

