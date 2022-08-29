Dubai: Procyon Group, a Dubai-based consultancy and training company that supports businesses worldwide in enhancing and sustaining operational efficiency and performance, is pleased to announce the promotion of Reg Eayrs to the position of Partner.

Reg, a long-standing associate at Procyon, brings his vast and diverse experience working in industry and consulting, delivering HSE transformation, management systems, training, risk management and due diligence to the fast-growing business.

“We are delighted to have Reg become a Partner with the company. Reg has continuously shown outstanding client service and consulting skills. The promotion recognizes the important insights and value that Reg delivers to clients facing decisions critical to the future of their organizations”, said Geoff Fennah, Partner at Procyon Group.

With almost thirty years’ experience advising businesses across a wide range of industries, Reg will use his breadth of knowledge in helping Procyon’s growth and offering diversification, as the company continues to be hands-on in leading solutions for our clients.

Reg is a chemical engineer and MBA, and specializes in business and EHS/sustainability management system design, implementation, auditing and certification; change management; pre-acquisition/divestiture due diligence; environmental impact assessment, and industrial pollution control.

Procyon Group congratulates Reg on this important milestone in his consulting career. Procyon associates and clients have benefited from his strong contributions to the company, and Reg will continue to be instrumental to Procyon’s continued growth and future success.

“It is with gratitude and pride that we recognize Reg’s expertise, which represents the full range of the sectors we serve, and his dedication to Procyon’s work with global clients,” concluded Geoff.

-Ends-

