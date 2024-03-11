Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: – Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced Pieter (Piet) W. Bil as Senior Vice President, Managing Director for Kyndryl Middle East and Africa (MEA). The appointment underscores the company’s commitment to help our MEA customers modernize and manage their mission-critical systems by taking advantage of emerging technologies to drive innovation for their businesses.

Pieter has been Senior Vice President and Managing Partner at Kyndryl, where he has managed some of the company’s largest customer relationships. Pieter is an experienced leader with a proven history of leading complex IT transformation projects for customers across different industries including financial services, electronics and manufacturing, and helping them innovate with cloud and AI.

In his 30+ year career, he has held a number of management and executive positions in services focusing on complex deals and business development across the United States, Europe and Australia for global multinational companies.

Originally from the Netherlands, Pieter earned an MBA from the Open University London Business School as well as a degree in Information Technology from the Technical University of Groningen in the Netherlands. He also holds a Certification as Board member of the University of Nyenrode in the Netherlands and an executive degree in “Leading Client Centric Growth” from the Wharton Business School at the University of Pennsylvania in the United States.

His predecessor Andreas Beck has been appointed as Vice President, Global Managing Partner at Kyndryl.

About Kyndryl

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD) is the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider serving thousands of enterprise customers in more than 60 countries. The company designs, builds, manages and modernizes the complex, mission-critical information systems that the world depends on every day. For more information, visit www.kyndryl.com.