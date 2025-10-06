United Arab Emirates: Pearl Group, a global provider of polyurethane (PU) insulation solutions and other PU-based applications, announced today the appointment of Elodie Mangin as Chief Financial Officer. In this vital role, Elodie will join the Group’s global leadership team, focusing on optimising financial operations to support the firm’s ambitious global growth strategy. Her appointment is another significant milestone in Pearl’s goal to become a global market leader in PU systems for metal panel manufacturers and other PU-related applications by 2034.

Elodie, a French national, brings more than 20 years of international experience in audit, finance, operations, governance, and stakeholder engagement. She has held key roles in the UAE, China and France and her diverse background will enhance the Group’s leadership strength. She reports to Martin Kruczinna, Pearl Group’s Chief Executive Officer.

Elodie’s arrival comes at a pivotal time for Pearl Group, which is actively expanding its operations in South-east Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Australia and Europe. The Group’s PearlX2 growth strategy will succeed next year in doubling the size of the business within a five-year period, with a focus on international expansion, product diversification, and technical innovation and excellence.

Martin Kruczinna, CEO of Pearl Group, said: ”We’re immensely proud to have successfully persuaded Elodie to join the Pearl family, further enhancing our C-suite strength. Her expertise will not only strengthen our finance function but will also position us for sustained growth. It is our clear ambition to become the global market leader by 2034 and Elodie’s experience will be instrumental in helping us achieving this vision.”

Elodie Mangin, CFO at Pearl Group, commented: “I’m thrilled to join Pearl Group and to contribute to its ambitious growth initiatives. I look forward to collaborating with the Pearl team across the globe and supporting the Group’s commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Before joining Pearl, Elodie served as the Chief Financial Officer at Lafarge Emirates Cement, a member of Holcim, and held various roles at Mäder in Shanghai, overseeing both operational and CFO responsibilities. She also has more than ten years of experience in internal control and audit at Valeo in Asia and Deloitte in France and China.

Elodie is based at Pearl’s offices in Dubai.

About Pearl Group

Pearl Group is a global award-winning provider of innovative polyurethane-based systems. With deep foundations in the research and development of polyurethane solutions, Pearl Group offers clients tailor-made systems to meet their exact requirements across a broad range of sectors and applications. Its state-of-the-art plants and warehouses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Vietnam and Egypt, an Indian distribution hub in Maharashtra, and sales offices in Ecuador, Australia and Leverkusen, Germany, Pearl Group offers a comprehensive range of polyurethane systems, prepolymers, and polyesters for the production of high-performance polyurethane foams, coatings, binders, and elastomers.

Formerly known as Bayer Pearl and Pearl Covestro, Pearl Group has a proven track record of more than 35 years in the Middle East region. The company's roots date back to Otto Bayer - the German inventor of industrial polyurethane production in 1937.

