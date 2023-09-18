Dubai, UAE – OSH Del Mar, the new restaurant located at The Address Beach Resort, JBR, offering the rich and vibrant flavours of Uzbekistan and Central Asia is pleased to announce the appointment of Chef Alexey Podlesnykh as Brand Chef who will play a pivotal role in shaping the culinary identity and direction of the recently opened venue.

Bringing over a decade of culinary expertise and international experience to OSH Del Mar, his responsibilities encompass culinary innovation, menu development, and ensuring the highest standards of food quality and taste. His duties also include overseeing the sourcing of premium ingredients and working closely with suppliers to maintain the restaurant's commitment to excellence in every aspect of the dining experience.

With a distinguished educational background from Moscow State University of Technology and Management, Chef Alexey has cultivated his culinary skills across the globe, leaving his culinary mark in prestigious restaurants in Dubai, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, London, Ukraine, Russia, and Italy. His passion for food and his wealth of international experience will be evident in every dish, promising an unforgettable culinary journey for guests.

While the restaurant's primary focus is on meat, Chef Alexey and his team are embarking on an exciting journey into culinary exploration by introducing a unique concept called "co-baration." This concept blends the richness of meat delicacies with other flavorful elements, resulting in an exquisite fusion of flavors.

In addition to its mouthwatering meat offerings, OSH Del Mar is proud to unveil its expertly prepared pilaf, a delightful complement to its diverse menu. Furthermore, the restaurant's culinary repertoire extends to the world of fish, specializing in the meticulous process of Dry Age aging. Featuring an array of wild fish varieties, OSH Del Mar masterfully ages and grills these selections, creating a tantalizing array of dishes that cater to seafood enthusiasts.

The dedication to quality extends to the selection of ingredients as well. OSH Del Mar proudly sources tomatoes exclusively from Uzbekistan, flown in by specially chosen suppliers who meticulously curate the produce, including greens and cucumbers. The restaurant also prides itself on sourcing meat locally, guaranteeing the freshest and highest-quality ingredients for its dishes.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chef Alexey Podlesnykh to OSH Del Mar. His wealth of experience and passion for culinary innovation align perfectly with our commitment to delivering a world-class dining experience. With Chef Alexey at the helm, we look forward to elevating our offerings and delighting our guests with an extraordinary culinary journey,” says Vitaly Nikiforov, General Manager.

On his appointment, Chef Alexey states, "Joining OSH Del Mar is a culinary dream come true. I am eager to explore the diverse culinary landscape of Dubai and bring a taste of my international experiences to our guests. Our vision is to create a dining experience that combines tradition and innovation, delivering the highest quality dishes that showcase the beauty of Uzbek cuisine and beyond."

About OSH Del Mar:

OSH Del Mar, brought to you by MMG Group, is a highly anticipated restaurant that combines the vibrant flavors of Uzbekistan and Central Asia with modern twists. With its unique approach to open-fire cooking, innovative fish aging cabinets, and luxurious variety of dishes, OSH Del Mar sets a new standard for culinary excellence. Nestled within The Address Beach Resort, OSH Del Mar offers an enchanting ambiance, genuine hospitality, and unforgettable dining experiences.