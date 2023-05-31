Dubai, UAE – Oobit, a fintech company that is disrupting the crypto payments industry, has just announced the appointment of Phillip Lord as President. An experienced investment banker, serial blockchain investor, and non-exec director at Luna PR, Lord brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to Oobit's leadership team. In his role as President, he will focus on driving strategic partnerships, business development, and executing powerful marketing strategies.

With over 25 years in global capital markets, Lord boasts a deep understanding of the United States, European, Asian, and Australian markets and is an expert in crypto markets, with knowledge of everything from coin/token issuance to centralized and decentralized exchanges/platforms.

Lord is thrilled to join Oobit, expressing his positive sentiment in a recent statement: "I'm extremely excited to join Oobit and support Co-Founders Arman Adar and Aharon Miller, who are solving a huge consumer problem in crypto, making it simple to use and spend anywhere. I look forward to using my experience and knowledge to help grow Oobit's business and build its brand."

Oobit is revolutionising payments with its cutting-edge technology that will enable users to use tap payments with crypto anywhere, anytime, and with an Apple Pay-like experience. With Oobit, merchants will be able to receive fiat settlements just like any other credit card payment. Currently, Oobit is active with over 200k users, providing easy access to buying, selling, and spending digital assets, putting the power back in users' hands. As a fast-growing fintech startup, Oobit is dedicated to driving the mainstream adoption of digital assets in everyday life.

"We are delighted to welcome Phillip Lord to the Oobit fam" said Co-Founder Arman Adar. "His extensive experience in investment banking, blockchain investments, and marketing will be invaluable as we continue to grow and expand our business."

With Lord on board, Oobit is poised to continue its upward trajectory in the cryptocurrency industry, offering a more streamlined and intuitive platform for users worldwide. The company's commitment to simplicity and accessibility has already set it apart from competitors, and with Lord's guidance, Oobit is well-positioned to become a major player in the crypto space.

About Oobit

Oobit is a leading mobile payment app that offers a seamless way to pay with crypto both in-store and globally. Users can enjoy a crypto Tap & Pay experience as convenient and smooth as Apple Pay, utilizing existing Visa/Mastercard point-of-sale systems while ensuring merchants receive fiat currency. Since 2017, Oobit has been spearheading the mass adoption of cryptocurrencies as a means of payment for goods and services. The app is designed to provide a secure, practical, and user-friendly solution for individuals to effortlessly utilize their crypto in everyday transactions.

