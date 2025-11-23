Muscat: The Board of Directors of Oman Telecommunications Company (Omantel) is pleased to announce the appointment of Eng. Aladdin bin Adbullah Bait Fadhil as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer.

Prior to this appointment, Eng. Aladdin was the Chief Commercial Officer at Omantel, where he contributed to shaping Omantel’s commercial strategy, driving digital transformation, and strengthening the company’s position as a leading integrated telecommunications provider in the region.

With more than 20 years of experience in the telecom sector, Eng. Aladdin brings a vast industry knowledge, strategic insight, and understanding of market dynamics. He contributed to expanding Omantel’s enterprise and wholesale portfolios, enhancing customer experience, and forging key partnerships that support the Sultanate’s digital economy ambitions.

His appointment also reflects Omantel’s commitment to empowering national talents and nurturing Omani leadership across all levels of the organization.

This leadership transition comes at an important moment in Omantel’s journey, as the company advances its bold strategic vision - “Portal to the Future” - which positions Omantel as a regional digital powerhouse, enabling innovation, connectivity, and sustainable growth across the region.

Aladdin holds a bachelor’s degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Sultan Qaboos University and has completed advanced executive programs at Harvard Business School, London Business School, and Manchester Business School.

The Board expressed its confidence in Eng. Aladdin’s ability to lead Omantel into its next phase of innovation and growth, building on the company’s strong foundations and commitment to delivering value to customers, shareholders, and the nation.

