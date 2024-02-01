Dubai, UAE – Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX), a leader in hybrid multicloud computing, today announced that IT industry veteran Reshma Naik has been appointed Director of Systems Engineering, Emerging Markets. Reshma will report directly to Paulo Pereira, VP, Systems Engineering, EMEA and will oversee the expanding team of systems engineers in emerging markets.

The Systems Engineering team is dedicated to delivering pre-sales consulting, offering technical guidance, and providing support to customers and channel partners. Collaborating closely with the sales teams, these systems engineers offer recommendations and design optimal solutions for customers, leveraging Nutanix's extensive portfolio.

Speaking about her appointment, Paulo Pereira, VP Systems Engineering for EMEA at Nutanix, comments, “Reshma’s dedication to technology, customer advocacy, and the creation of effective, empowered teams that find joy in their hard work and bring value is truly commendable. As Nutanix looks to make further strides in Emerging Markets, Reshma’s extensive experience in technical management positions, coupled with her keen business acumen will prove highly advantageous to the company in capitalizing on various market opportunities, introducing innovation and enhancing customer satisfaction.”

With an extensive IT career spanning over 20 years, Reshma has held various positions in engineering, solution selling, and management at NetScaler, Citrix Systems, and her last role at VMware as Director, Solution Engineering.

“What impresses me most about Nutanix is the company's leadership in the cloud computing domain through its continuous commitment to innovation - transforming complexity into simplicity. The rapid growth of Nutanix in recent years is remarkable, and I am fully prepared to embrace the challenges that come with my new role. Surrounded by a highly skilled team and an unparalleled technology portfolio, I eagerly anticipate contributing to the advancement of Nutanix's leadership in hybrid multi-cloud infrastructure,” says Reshma.

About Nutanix

Nutanix is a global leader in cloud software and a pioneer in hyperconverged infrastructure solutions, making clouds invisible, freeing customers to focus on their business outcomes. Organizations around the world use Nutanix software to leverage a single platform to manage any app at any location for their hybrid multicloud environments.

