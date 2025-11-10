NTT DATA Business Solutions strengthens its leadership team in the META region with the appointment of Serhat Gezgin as Managing Director of Qatar, reinforcing its commitment to driving digital transformation and sustainable growth across the Middle East.

Doha, Qatar — NTT DATA Business Solutions, one of the world’s top 10 IT solution providers, has announced the appointment of Serhat Gezgin as Managing Director of Qatar, effective July 1, 2025. In addition to his current role as Managing Director of Business Services, Gezgin started leading the Qatar market, reinforcing NTT DATA’s strategic push across the Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) region.

The appointment underlines NTT DATA’s commitment to strengthening its regional leadership structure and delivering innovative digital solutions tailored to the evolving needs of organizations in Qatar. With this strategic move, the company aims to further enhance operational efficiency, support sustainable growth, and empower local enterprises in their digital transformation journeys.

“As NTT DATA Business Solutions, we are committed to expanding our presence in Qatar through our experienced leadership team in META region and our strong global know-how,” said Dr. Bahri Danış, NTT DATA Business Solutions META Region Executive Vice President. “With Serhat Gezgin at the helm, we will support the digital transformation journeys of local enterprises by focusing on AI, data analytics, cloud-first architectures and enterprise-grade SAP and Microsoft solutions. We aim to unlock the potential of organizations across Qatar in terms of digital excellence and operational efficiency.”

“Qatar is a fast-evolving market with strong digital ambitions”

This leadership move is a key milestone in NTT DATA’s commitment to the Qatari market, at a time when the country is executing a focused digital-economy strategy. According to recent market analysis, Qatar’s digital-transformation market is projected to reach USD 9.19 billion in 2025 and to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.4% through 2030. Meanwhile, the broader IT sector is expected to deliver an additional USD 2.31 billion growth by 2029, as reported by Research and Markets. With internet penetration at approximately 99% and the population of digitally-connected users rapidly expanding, the timing is compelling.

“Qatar is a market of high ambition and rapid change,” told Serhat Gezgin, Managing Director of Qatar and Business Services. “Our goal will be to partner with local organizations to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions aligned to the country’s Vision 2030 and digital economy initiatives. Together, we will build measurable business value, not just technology projects.”

Driving regional synergies and sustainable growth

This leadership appointment follows NTT DATA’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence across the META region through an integrated management model. The company continues to invest in digital technologies and human capital, positioning itself as a key enabler of intelligent business transformation in the Middle East.

NTT DATA Business Solutions has been serving the META region through its proven expertise in SAP and Microsoft solutions, data-driven innovation, and cloud transformation, helping organizations reimagine business processes and achieve sustainable growth. With this new leadership structure, the company is poised to deepen collaboration between META region and Qatar operations, ensuring consistent quality, agility, and customer satisfaction across markets.

For more information, please visit nttdata-solutions.com.

Contact: Hande Odabaşıoğlu, Hande.Odabasioglu@nttdata.com