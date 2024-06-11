Dubai UAE – NTT DATA recently announced the appointment of Thembeka Ngugi as the company’s Head of Marketing & Demand Generation for NTT DATA Middle East & Africa. The move aims to continue the acceleration of business growth in the Middle East and Africa.

A transformational strategist and growth-focused marketing leader, Thembeka has over two decades of success in conceptualising strategic marketing plans and spearheading award-winning campaigns to reposition and enhance brand image. Leveraging her expertise, she will play a pivotal role in shaping and executing marketing strategies that align with NTT DATA’s vision for growth by enhancing the company’s presence across the Middle East & Africa.

Thembeka’s appointment comes at a critical juncture for NTT DATA Middle East & Africa as the company is driving growth in existing regions. With her experience working in multiple sectors across Africa such as Fintech, hospitality, media, banking, mobile technology, and fast-moving consumer goods, Thembeka is known for enhancing brand image while generating revenue and increasing profit margins. Her vision aligns seamlessly with NTT DATA’s goal to drive growth of the new and expanded NTT DATA portfolio in the Middle East and Africa region.

“We are thrilled to welcome Thembeka to our team,” says Alan Turnley-Jones, CEO of NTT DATA Middle East and Africa. “She brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to this role and with her leadership we are confident in our ability to accelerate growth in the region, deepen our engagement with clients to provide a differentiated, consistent and better client experience, and deliver through a richer portfolio of services and tailored industry solutions to meet the evolving needs of organisations across the various industries we serve.”

Thembeka joins NTT DATA after almost a decade as the Senior Director of Marketing at VISA – Sub-Saharan Africa, where she earned a reputation for providing data-driven, actionable insights and solutions that drove strategic plans which delivered business impact.

She is passionate about coaching, mentoring, and developing high-performing teams.

“Joining NTT DATA Middle East & Africa is an exciting opportunity, and I’m thrilled to be part of a team that is dedicated to driving innovation and delivering outstanding client experiences,” says Thembeka. “I look forward to leveraging my experience and bringing in a new era of growth and innovation allowing the team to continue delivering unparalleled solutions and services to our clients across the region."

Thembeka graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in English, Education and Psychology before completing her Honours.

About NTT DATA.

In April 2024, Dimension Data rebranded to become NTT DATA. NTT DATA forms part of NTT Ltd, a USD 30 billion IT services provider that is a leading IT infrastructure and services company serving 65% of the Fortune Global 500 and more than 75% of the Fortune Global 100. The company lays the foundation for organizations’ edge-to-cloud networking ecosystem, simplifies the complexity of their workloads across multicloud environments, and innovates at the edge of their IT environments where networks, cloud and applications converge. It offers tailored infrastructure and ensures consistent best practices in design and operations across all of its client’s secure, scalable and customisable data centres. On the journey towards a software-defined future, the company supports organisations with its platform-delivered infrastructure services to enable a connected future. Visit us at services.global.ntt

Media Contacts:

Anupa Vasudevan

anupa@oakconsulting.biz