From Ford’s Riyadh office, dedicated senior leaders will now oversee North Africa alongside Qatar and the Levant, reinforcing our commitment to support the entire region.

Ramzy Hadi is appointed Managing Director, Ford Middle East & North Africa; Khodr Dahoud promoted to Regional Manager of Sales, North Africa; and Amith Shetty becomes Regional Director for Saudi Arabia and North Africa.

Riyadh – Today, Ford announced major operational and organizational changes across the Middle East and North Africa, underlining its growing investment in the region, and especially in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Key initiatives include re-integrating North Africa into the MENA network, appointing senior leaders to strengthen Ford’s presence in Saudi Arabia and beyond.

"Ford’s long-standing commitment to the Middle East and North Africa—and to customers who have trusted the Ford and Lincoln brands for many decades—remains as strong as ever," said Ravi Ravichandran, President of Ford Middle East and North Africa. "We are pleased to be welcoming North Africa back to our operations and have put the best leaders in place across our network to ensure we continue to grow, serving our customers and partners even better.”

Leadership appointments:

Ramzy Hadi, Managing Director, Middle East & North Africa (effective June 1, 2025)

A Ford Middle East veteran since 2010 and most recently Field Operations Manager, Ramzy will oversee regional strategy, operations and distributor partnerships.

Amith Shetty, Country Director – Saudi Arabia and North Africa

Having successfully led Ford Saudi Arabia, Amith will now extend his remit to North Africa—aligning Ford’s regional vision with emerging market opportunities.

Khodr Dahoud, Regional Manager – Sales, North Africa

Based in Ford’s expanded Riyadh office, Khodr will drive sales growth and market-share gains across North African markets.

To enhance the ownership experience and customer satisfaction, we’re also pleased to announce:

Nicolas Lory, Aftersales Director, Middle East & North Africa

Hamzeh Shalan, Aftersales Lead, Saudi Arabia & North Africa

Ramzy, Nicolas and the wider leadership team bring the vision and expertise to propel our business forward,” Ravichandran said. “By expanding our Riyadh office to house dedicated teams for Saudi Arabia, the Levant, Qatar, and North Africa, we’re boosting our agility and ensuring we can meet each market’s needs swiftly and effectively.”

Expanding Our Operations in Saudi Arabia

Ford’s Riyadh expansion underscores a relationship with the Kingdom that dates back to the 1940s, when Aramco first adopted Ford vehicles. Long partnered with Al Jazirah Vehicles Agencies, Ford appointed Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors (MYNM) as a second distributor for Ford and Lincoln in May 2018 to broaden customer reach.

Record-Setting Performance

Following a monumental 2024, Ford Middle East started 2025 with Q1 sales up 23% year-on-year, building on a continued growth momentum. This impressive record-breaking cements Ford's position as a leading OEM in the region and paves the way for continued delivery of innovative products and exceptional customer service across MENA.

Further reinforcing Ford's dedication to placing its customers and distribution partners at the heart of operations, the recently inaugurated Parts Distribution Center in Dubai, UAE has already improved parts availability, optimized inventory management, and expedited delivery times across the region. The new state-of-the-art facility—a 41,792-sq.m center capable of storing approximately 100,000 different parts—nearly doubles Ford’s parts distribution footprint since 2011 supporting the brand’s expansion in the Middle East and North Africa, and its growing customer base.