Abu Dhabi, UAE – In recognition of its importance at the nexus of technology, energy security, and sustainability, ePointZero, the global renewable energy platform of 2PointZero, has announced the appointment of Mohamed Hesham as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Hesham’s appointment builds on a proven track record of transformative investments that reflect 2PointZero’s Dynamic Value Network approach, a vertically integrated model spanning mining, energy, manufacturing, and mobility. His leadership comes at a pivotal time, as climate targets grow more urgent and global electricity demand is expected to double by 2030, due in part to AI infrastructure, increasing ePointZero’s strategic importance.

As AI reshapes global productivity, energy systems must scale more quickly, cleanly, and intelligently. Powering the next decade of AI innovation requires reliable, 24/7 clean energy, which ePointZero delivers through end-to-end solutions across clean energy developments, smart grids, industrial decarbonization, and component manufacturing.

“The global energy equation is shifting, and 2PointZero is uniquely positioned as a key part of the UAE’s leadership in this field – both as capital provider and a builder of the new industrial backbone,” said H.E. Mariam Almheiri, Group CEO of 2PointZero. “Mohamed Hesham brings a unique combination of strategic perspective and operational rigor to ePointZero. He has been instrumental in shaping 2PointZero’s investment philosophy, combining scale with sustainability. We are thrilled to have him leading this important initiative.”

Mohamed Hesham said, "Leading ePointZero is about deploying capital while designing the infrastructure of the future. We are making bold, high-conviction investments in technologies that will scale across geographies and deliver reliable energy and environmental resilience. We are supporting the AI revolution, enabling net-zero industries, and securing long-term, sustainable value for our partners and the planet.”

Under Hesham’s leadership as Group CIO of 2PointZero, he executed multiple strategic acquisitions, including stakes in El Sewedy Electric, Mopani Copper Mines, and the Alphamin Tin Mine, key assets in the energy transition and semiconductor supply chain.

Hesham also spearheaded ePointZero’s 1 GWh energy storage partnership with Enercap by Apex Energy, a landmark initiative that supports grid flexibility and 24/7 clean energy supply. Most recently, he led ePointZero’s collaboration with International Resources Holding (IRH) to decarbonize mining operations in Africa, an early blueprint for responsible energy-intensive industry.

With more than 17 years of experience spanning investment banking, infrastructure, and energy transition strategy, Hesham brings both a macro view and deep regional expertise to the role. He currently serves on the boards of several strategic entities, driving governance, growth, and innovation across the UAE’s critical sectors.

About ePointZero:

ePointZero is a global energy platform building on 2PointZero’s Dynamic Value Network (“DVN”) to deliver end-to-end solutions across the value chain. The group’s vision is built around the following core verticals:

Energy: Developing energy assets and operating as an independent power producer while also engaging in energy trading to support market efficiency and grid reliability. Additionally, ePointZero is targeting to provide hybridization and decarbonization solutions, such as BESS and carbon capture.

Infrastructure: Encompassing the manufacturing of critical energy components essential for industries such as artificial intelligence, telecommunication and utility scale projects. ePointZero also aims to develop data centers and to provide solutions for the smart mobility sector.

ePointZero’s core mission is to create synergies across its DVN, enable a smarter future, and accelerate the energy transition.

About 2PointZero:

2PointZero, a subsidiary of IHC (International Holding Company), was founded in 2023 as a transformational investment platform focused on making strategic investments in emerging technologies and future-sustaining businesses to create a globally diversified and resilient portfolio.

2PointZero brings together a suite of innovative and established UAE subsidiaries, including Chimera Investment, Lunate Capital, Beltone, EPointZero and International Resources Holding (IRH) under one transformational umbrella, placing 2PointZero at the forefront of key sectors including financial services, consumer goods, mining resources, technology and energy. Our Dynamic Value Network is sector agnostic, allowing it to connect capabilities across our portfolio to unlock new pathways for growth and create measurable value for investors while empowering communities, fostering sustainable ecosystems, and driving groundbreaking technological advancements.