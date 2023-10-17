Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright has bolstered its disputes offering with the appointment of top-ranked partner Nick Sharratt as its new regional Head of Dispute Resolution in the Middle East.

Known for his exceptional client service, Nick has worked in the region for more than a decade, focussing primarily on litigation, international arbitration, asset recovery and multi-jurisdictional enforcement.

His bluechip client base spans across a range of industry sectors including financial institutions, energy and infrastructure, construction, commodities, hospitality and transport. Nick will be based in the UAE.

Nick said:

“I am thrilled to be joining Norton Rose Fulbright. As a truly global firm, with offices located all over the world, it is a great platform for me to further develop my disputes practice and support my clients across the Middle East and beyond. I am looking forward to working with the firm's regional practice group heads to further cement Norton Rose Fulbright as one of the leading brands in the region.”

Mohammed Paracha, Head of Middle East at Norton Rose Fulbright, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Nick to head up our Middle East disputes practice. Nick has impressive experience, across a wide range of key industry sectors, and will be an invaluable addition to our team and wider regional offering.”

Patrick Bourke, EMEA Head of Dispute Resolution and Litigation at Norton Rose Fulbright, said:

“Nick will be leading a highly successful and growing team in the region, and his wealth of experience and expertise in arbitration, litigation and asset recovery will further strengthen our Middle East disputes offering.”

In the Middle East, Norton Rose Fulbright offers a full-service practice with particularly strong experience in energy, infrastructure, financial institutions, transport, technology, real estate, and hospitality sectors. The team possesses a deep understanding of the region and acts for government entities, corporates, and financial institutions on their most important domestic and outbound business.