Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of The Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT), has been elected as a member of the esteemed CIBJO President’s Council and Vice President of the CIBJO Pearl Commission.

Mr. Gaetano Cavalieri, the President of CIBJO commented: “This selection follows a careful evaluation of candidates for the two strategic roles during which Mrs. Jamsheer's exceptional track record in the field of pearls and jewellery was carefully reviewed. Her instrumental role in leading DANAT, transforming its Laboratory into a world-class entity in the spheres of pearls, jewellery, and gemstones, has been a cornerstone. This effort not only solidified Bahrain's prominent position in these fields but also established a global network of connections with key international entities operating in the pearl and jewellery sector. Additionally, Mrs. Jamsheer assembled a specialized team of experts and equipped DANAT Institute with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring excellence in every endeavour.

Mr. Cavalieri added: “In her capacity, Mrs. Jamsheer will focus on developing innovative strategies, directing efforts towards furthering CIBJO’s strategic initiatives and strengthening the position of pearls in the jewellery industry. Additionally, she will strengthen collaboration between the Kingdom of Bahrain and all stakeholders in the pearl sector and contribute significantly to standardizing and promoting professional and ethical practices within the pearl industry. Her efforts aim to globally enhance consumer confidence and credibility within the industry, marking a significant step towards elevating the standards and reputation of the jewellery and pearl sectors.”

For her part, Mrs. Noora Jamsheer, CEO of DANAT, expressed her delight in assuming the new position, stating, “I am deeply honoured to join the ranks of the jewellery sector's most esteemed organization. DANAT takes immense pride in contributing significantly to the future trajectory of the global pearl and gemstone industry. These appointments highlight DANAT’s unwavering dedication to the jewellery and pearl industry in the Kingdom of Bahrain, a heritage that spans centuries. The Kingdom has long been synonymous with this industry, evolving into an enduring legacy. DANAT remains steadfast in its commitment to leading the way in industry advancements, dedicated to showcasing our unparalleled potential on the world stage.”

Mrs. Jamsheer added: "DANAT has made significant investments in enhancing Bahrain's reputation as a premier pearl and gemstone hub. By providing quality services and outfitting our laboratory with cutting-edge technologies and advanced equipment for testing and evaluation, we have solidified Bahrain's standing in the global jewellery sector. In my new role, I am committed to championing the unique elements and characteristics of the Bahraini pearl industry. I will leverage my expertise to foster a culture of protection and preservation, promoting this rich heritage on a global scale.”

The CIBJO Pearl Commission, headquartered in Bern, Switzerland, serves as the oldest global jewellery industry consortium that unites all contributors of the jewellery industry under one umbrella. Its primary objective is to encourage collaboration among jewellery sector pioneers, address international industry concerns, establish professional standards, and safeguard consumer rights and the confidentiality of their activities.

About DANAT:

Bahrain Institute for Pearls and Gemstones (DANAT) was established in 2017, under the aegis of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Bahrain. It was formed as a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom. Its vision is to become the world’s preferred institute for natural pearls and gemstones’ third-party verification services and scientific research.

As a reflection of Bahrain’s ancient pearling history and the strong desire to protect this heritage, DANAT was established as the guardian of global gemmological excellence. It plays a vital role in ensuring, protecting and enhancing public trust in pearls, gemstones and jewellery. DANAT is an authority on industry standards, scientific knowledge and education, and is committed to maintaining the highest standards of professional and personal ethics.

