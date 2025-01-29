Dubai, UAE: Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis proudly announces the appointment of Nina Petridis as the new RED Curator. With over 15 years of leadership experience in premium and luxury international resorts and hotels, Nina brings a wealth of expertise, a dynamic vision, and an unwavering passion for excellence in hospitality.

Nina’s hospitality journey began in 2007 at the iconic “Astoria” Hotel in St. Petersburg, sparking a lifelong love for the industry. Since then, she has built an exceptional career with roles at Rocco Forte, Kempinski, and Radisson, among others, contributing to the successful operations of Radisson Hotel Group properties across Russia, including the Radisson Blu Paradise Resort and Spa in Sochi (now Radisson Collection) and the prestigious Radisson Blu Leninsky Prospect Hotel in Moscow.

Throughout her career, Nina has demonstrated an incredible ability to transform challenges into opportunities. From doubling revenues and repositioning brands to steering properties through crises such as the pandemic and operational disruptions, she has consistently delivered outstanding results. Her strategic leadership during major international events like the Olympic Games, Formula 1, and other world tournaments further established her reputation as a high-performing hospitality professional.

Nina’s ability to think ahead and adapt has earned her recognition as a resilient leader who stays ahead of guests' expectations while fostering sustainable business growth. Her innovative approaches to pre-opening and operations management, overseeing properties with large capacities and achieving ambitious budget goals, reflect her mastery of operational excellence.

A passionate advocate for her teams, Nina excels in developing talent, building purpose-driven and ethical workplace cultures, and enhancing performance at every level. Her charismatic leadership and cool-headed approach to decision-making make her an inspiration to colleagues and partners alike.

Nina Petridis says: "Radisson RED represents the perfect blend of innovation, creativity, and guest-centric hospitality. I’m thrilled to join the team and contribute to shaping a dynamic and unforgettable experience for our guests. My journey has been one of continuous learning and transformation, and I look forward to bringing this passion to Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis."

Jan Hanak, Managing Director, UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain & Egypt – Radisson Hotel Group says: "Nina’s appointment highlights our commitment to growing talent from within, with our people being our greatest assets. She’s a great example of how we recognize and nurture potential, turning experience into leadership. I am confident she’ll bring fresh energy and continue to enhance the Radisson RED experience at the hotel."

Radisson RED Dubai Silicon Oasis is a vibrant and unconventional lifestyle hotel that blends bold design, innovative technology, and a playful approach to hospitality. Located in the heart of Dubai's tech hub, the hotel is a social hive for travelers and locals alike, offering unique dining concepts, rooftop vibes, and spaces that inspire creativity and collaboration. With its edgy style and community-driven spirit, Radisson RED Dubai redefines the modern hospitality experience.

ABOUT RADISSON RED

Radisson RED is an upper upscale hotel brand that presents a playful twist on the conventional. The brand injects new life into hospitality through informal services where anything goes, a vibrant social scene that’s waiting to be shared and stylish public spaces with standout design to inspire our guests. Radisson RED hotels are designed to fit the needs of our guests by giving them endless opportunities to tune in and out, switching effortlessly between business and pleasure. Guests and professional business partners can enhance their experience with Radisson RED by participating in Radisson Rewards, an international loyalty program offering exceptional benefits and rewards.

Radisson RED is a part of the Radisson family of brands, which also includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

About RADISSON HOTEL GROUP

Radisson Hotel Group is a rapidly expanding international hotel group, operating in EMEA and APAC with over 1,460 hotels in operation and under development in +95 countries. The Group’s overarching brand promise is Every Moment Matters with a signature Yes I Can! service ethos.

The Radisson family of brands portfolio includes Radisson Collection, art’otel, Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Radisson Individuals, Park Plaza, Park Inn by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, and Prize by Radisson brought together under one commercial umbrella brand Radisson Hotels.

Radisson Rewards is Radisson Hotel Group’s loyalty program, which delivers an elevated experience that makes Every Moment Matter, counting more than 20 million members. As the most streamlined program in the sector, members enjoy exceptional advantages and can access their benefits from day one across a wide range of hotels in Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Radisson Meetings provides tailored solutions for any event or meeting, including hybrid solutions placing guests and their needs at the heart of its offer. Radisson Meetings is built around three strong service commitments: Personal, Professional and Memorable, while delivering on the brilliant basics and being uniquely Carbon Compensated.

At Radisson Hotel Group we care for people, communities and planet and aim to be Net Zero by 2050 based on the approved Science Based Targets. With unique solutions such as carbon compensated Radisson Meetings, we make sustainable hotel stays easy. To facilitate sustainable travel choices, all our hotels are becoming verified on Hotel Sustainability Basics.

The health and safety of guests and team members remain a top priority for Radisson Hotel Group. All properties across the Group’s portfolio are subject to health and safety requirements, ensuring we always care for our guests and team members.

