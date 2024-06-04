UAE: Nexthink, a leading provider of digital employee experience (DEX) management solutions, announced the promotion of Ahmed Seleem to Area VP for the Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META) regions. His new role comes as Nexthink continues to experience rapid customer and business growth in the region.

In his elevated role, Seleem will spearhead strategic initiatives aimed at expanding Nexthink's market reach, accelerating revenue growth, and delivering enhanced value to existing and new customers across pivotal markets.

With over 20 years of experience in the technology sector, Seleem brings a wealth of expertise as the new head of the region. Under his leadership, Nexthink aims to capitalise on the growing demand for DEX solutions. This includes leveraging market insights and industry trends to drive customer acquisition and retention initiatives, ultimately driving revenue growth for the company and ensuring it remains at the forefront of delivering superior digital employee experiences to organisations across the region.

Ahmed Seleem stated, "I am honoured to lead Nexthink's efforts in the region, during this exciting growth phase. With a focus on delivering exceptional value to our customers and expanding strategic partnerships, I am confident that we will continue to drive innovation and success in the region.”

“As Nexthink continues to innovate its DEX offering to meet customer needs, like adding new AI capabilities, we’re excited to bring our solutions to even more organisations,” said Ian Bancroft, Chief Revenue Officer at Nexthink. “With the promotion of Ahmed, we have the ability to do just that with a more concentrated focus on our customers in the Middle East, Turkey and Africa.”

The DEX market in the META region is projected to grow significantly and according to Gartner, “By 2025, 50% of IT organisations will have established a DEX strategy, team, and management tool, up from 20% in 2023,” which further underscores the importance of Nexthink's solutions to deliver value and drive digital transformation initiatives.

