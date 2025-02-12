Dubai, UAE: New Balance has appointed Ana Elisa Seixas as Head of Marketing for the Middle East, Africa, and India (MEAI). In her new role, Ana will lead efforts to strengthen the brand’s presence across the region, driving innovative marketing campaigns and fostering deeper connections with local customers and communities.

With over 20 years of marketing experience across the GCC and emerging markets and her previous role as Head of Marketing ASICS Middle East, Ana brings a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, branding, corporate communications and sports marketing.

Commenting on her appointment, Ana Elisa Seixas said: “I am extremely excited to have joined New Balance and looking forward to further cementing our position as the most premium and boutique athletic brand. As we continue to grow and expand in the region, we will focus on honoring our brand heritage and craftmanship, creating unique and authentic brand moments for our customers across performance and lifestyle categories, from the highly anticipated Grey Days to sponsorship of regional marathons, like the Doha Marathon.”

Stuart Henwood, Senior Director of New Balance - Middle East, Africa & India, added: “New Balance is now one of the fastest-growing brands in the region, and as we continue to expand, we’re excited to welcome Ana to lead our marketing efforts. Her proven track record of success and innovative approach will undoubtedly accelerate our growth and deepen our brand engagement with consumers and communities across MEAI.”

Originally from Portugal, Ana holds an Executive Education in B2B Marketing Strategy from Harvard Business School and has been the recipient of the prestigious “Sustainable Leadership Award” by the Asian Confederation of Businesses, underscoring her dedication to excellence and innovation.

Ana is also a passionate advocate for women in sports and her passion for transforming communities through movement and sports aligns seamlessly with New Balance’s mission.

New Balance remains committed to empowering communities through sports and delivering exceptional products and experiences tailored to the dynamic MEAI region.

About New Balance:

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, MA, has the following purpose: Independent since 1906, we empower people through sport and craftsmanship to create positive change in communities around the world. New Balance employs 9,000 associates around the globe, and in 2023 reported worldwide sales of $6.5 billion. New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K. New Balance MADE U.S. footwear contains a domestic value of 70% or more and makes up a limited portion of New Balance’s U.S. sales. To learn more about New Balance, please visit www.newbalance.com; for the latest press information visit newbalance.newsmarket.com.