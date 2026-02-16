Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeriah has announced the appointment of Jaroslav Hoznourek as Director of Food and Drinks, following his successful tenure at Conrad Dubai.

With over 20 years of experience across hospitality in Europe, the Middle East, and Central Asia, Jaroslav is recognised for driving large-scale F&B operations, elevating guest experiences, and delivering strong commercial performance across key high-volume properties.

In his new role, Jaroslav will oversee food and drinks strategy and performance across Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s portfolio of dining concepts, including award-winning venues such as Barfly by Buddha-Bar, Jones the Grocer, Trader Vic’s, CLAW BBQ, Zing Beach & Pool Bar, and SocialBee, working closely with hotel teams and fantastic brands in the portfolio to drive operational excellence, elevate guest experiences, and support long-term brand growth.

Commenting on his appointment, Jaroslav said, “Taking on this role at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah will be an exciting next chapter for me. The F&B portfolio here represents some of the most dynamic and diverse dining experiences in the city, and in the heart of Palm Jumeirah. I am looking forward to working closely with our teams and brand partners to continue building venues that guests and locals love, delivering commercial success, and setting new standards in food and drinks sector.”

Welcoming the appointment, Emma Banks, Vice President, F&D Brands & Operations Europe, the Middle East and Africa, said: "Jaroslav’s appointment marks an exciting step forward for Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah’s food and drinks journey. His proven ability to lead complex, high-performing operations, combined with his strong commercial mindset and passion for guest experience, makes him exceptionally well suited to this role. Beyond operational excellence, Jaroslav brings a people-first leadership style and a deep commitment to sustainability, both of which are central to Hilton’s long-term food and drink strategy. We are confident that under his leadership, the hotel’s diverse portfolio of dining concepts will continue to evolve, strengthen its market positioning, and deliver exceptional value to our guests, partners, and stakeholders."

Previously, at Conrad Dubai, Jaroslav led an extensive operation encompassing six dining venues, in-room dining, large-scale events, and MICE. During his tenure, Jaroslav led a people-first culture environment, building a team of over 85 F&B professionals, fostering internal promotions and significantly reducing turnover.

He played a key role in the development and launch of the hotel’s dining and lifestyle concepts, alongside delivering some of Hilton EMEA’s most significant events, including the largest-ever EMEA GM Conference in 2024, hosting over 1,200 delegates.

A strong advocate for sustainability and operational proactivity, Jaroslav spearheaded initiatives that resulted in an 83% reduction in food waste per guest and led the successful rollout of Green Ramadan, serving more than 5,000 covers annually. These efforts were recognised with the EMEA Sustainability Team of the Year Award 2024.

About Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah

As Hilton Hotels and Resorts’ latest hotel in Dubai, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah is the city’s leading leisure hotel owing to its scenic beachfront location. Overlooking Palm West Beach and with sunset views over the Palm Crescent, Ain Dubai and Dubai Marina skyline, the premium property boasts 608 luxurious guestrooms and suites, each with a private balcony. Relax and unwind at the award-winning eforea Spa or enjoy exquisite dining experiences across any of the ten unique bars and restaurants. With its 5-star facilities, prime locale and intuitive Hilton service, Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah promises to be a perfect destination for leisure and business travellers alike.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 18 world-class brands comprising 7,000 properties and 1.1 million rooms, in 122 countries and territories. Dedicated to fulfilling its founding vision to fill the earth with the light and warmth of hospitality, Hilton has welcomed more than 3 billion guests in its more than 100-year history, earned a top spot on Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For list and been recognized as a global leader on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices for five consecutive years. Hilton has introduced several industry-leading technology enhancements to improve the guest experience, including Digital Key Share, automated complimentary room upgrades and the ability to book confirmed connecting rooms. Through the award-winning guest loyalty program Hilton Honors, the 139 million members who book directly with Hilton can earn Points for hotel stays and experiences money can't buy. With the free Hilton Honors app, guests can book their stay, select their room, check in, unlock their door with a Digital Key and check out, all from their smartphone. Visit stories.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.