London — Neuberger Berman, a private, independent, and employee-owned investment manager, strengthens its Middle East North Africa (MENA) team with the appointment of Mohammad Alderbass as Managing Director. His role will include institutional client coverage and MENA equities portfolio management.

Mr. Alderbass joins from Goldman Sachs Asset Management in Dubai, where he focused on institutional client coverage across the region. Previously, he spent eight years as a Portfolio Manager at the Kuwait Investment Office in London, the direct investment arm of the Kuwait Investment Authority. There he managed long-only equity portfolios across Australia, New Zealand, Japan, and Developed Europe.

Commenting on the appointment, George Walker, Chief Executive Officer of Neuberger, says: “We have long admired Mohammad as an investor at the Kuwait Investment Office and his ability to partner with chief investment officers. His joining reflects our commitment to building an exceptional team in the region.”

Matt Malloy, Head of Global Institutional Client Group and Head of EMEA at Neuberger, adds: “Mohammad’s client coverage experience and investment expertise will further enhance our ability to provide top-tier investment solutions. At Neuberger we are dedicated to tailoring our global investment expertise—across both public and private markets—to meet the evolving needs of sophisticated local investors.”

Media contacts:

Fiona Kehily, Fiona.Kehily@nb.com

About Neuberger

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with over 2,800 employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $538 billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger's investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. The firm has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last eleven years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information, including www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications for information on awards. Data as of June 30, 2025.

All Neuberger Berman figures are as of June 30, 2025, unless otherwise noted, and are subject to change without notice. The firm data, including employees and assets under management, reflect the collective data of the various affiliated investment advisors who are subsidiaries of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. The company history/timeline includes the history of all the company's subsidiaries, including predecessor companies and acquisitions.

This material is issued on a limited basis through various global subsidiaries and affiliates of Neuberger Berman Group LLC. Please visit www.nb.com/disclosure-global-communications to learn about each company and the legal restrictions and restrictions. The name "Neuberger Berman" and logo are registered service marks of Neuberger Berman Group LLC.

© 2025 Neuberger Berman Group LLC. All rights reserved.

WF 2514500