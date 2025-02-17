DUBAI — Network International today announced the appointment of Murat Cagri Suzer as its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO). Based in Dubai, he will lead the company and spearhead its growth strategy.

Under his leadership, Network International will continue to unlock new opportunities in delivering seamless, secure, and scalable fintech solutions that are customer-centric, helping businesses and customers thrive. Murat brings extensive leadership experience in the global payments and fintech sectors. Prior to this, he ran Payments, Crypto, Consumer and Digital Banking, and Corporate and Investment Banking businesses in Turkey and in the USA for BBVA.

“We are pleased to welcome Murat on board. He brings extensive experience and expertise to this role and his passion for embracing new age technologies and dedication to fostering a culture of innovation will steer Network International towards continued growth. We thank Nandan Mer for his invaluable contributions over the years and wish him success for the future,” said the Board of Directors, Network International.

“I am delighted to join the exceptional team at Network International and continue to build on its strong foundation. We are serving clients in more than 50 countries as the largest payments company in the Middle East and Africa. Leveraging our scale, technology, talent, and partner ecosystem, we will continue to deliver value to businesses while pursuing growth opportunities and expanding our product offerings further into fintech services,” said Murat Cagri Suzer, GCEO, Network International.

With more than 30 years of expertise, Network International has been delivering innovative solutions to customers through simplified payment processes and provides a comprehensive suite of payment products and services.

In 2024, Network International was acquired by a Brookfield-led consortium. As a strategic partner, Brookfield is committed to driving Network International’s long-term growth and success.

-Ends-

About Network International

Network International is the Middle East and Africa’s largest and leading digital payments company. Our purpose is to help businesses and economies grow by simplifying payments and commerce. We operate in 50+ countries serving governments, banks, fintechs, merchants and public sector companies. We have 2,000+ employees based in our markets serving over 250 financial institutions and 130,000+ merchants.

Media Inquiries

Network International

Corporate Communications

Network International

Dubai, UAE

Email: lambert.espedido@network.global

Janine Alamir

Burson; Dubai, UAE

Email: janine.alamir@burson-global.com