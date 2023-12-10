Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced today the appointment of Mr. Khalid Taqi to the position of Managing Director of Local Impact Investments and Mr. Isa Hasan Maseeh to the position of Managing Director of Risk and Portfolio Construction, as part of its ongoing efforts to attract Bahraini talent, effective from January 2024.

Commenting on the appointment, His Excellency Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, CEO of Mumtalakat, said: “We are pleased to have two esteemed Bahraini professionals join our team. This further demonstrates our steadfast dedication to recruiting local talents whose capabilities we believe will positively impact the growth of our portfolio and continue to generate sustainable returns.”

Khalid Taqi possesses extensive knowledge and expertise in the field of investments. Prior to joining Mumtalakat, he worked at Osool, where he held a succession of positions, the most recent being that of Chief Investment Officer. Khalid commenced his professional journey as a member of the Transaction Advisory Services team at Ernst & Young, Bahrain. Throughout this period, he gained hands-on experience in a variety of industries, including construction, banking, telecommunications, and real estate. Khalid graduated from Concordia University in Canada with a bachelor's degree in commerce and finance and from DePaul University in the United States of America with a master's degree in finance.

Isa Hasan Maseeh brings over 25 years of commercial and investment banking experience in risk management, credit and compliance. He most recently served as the Group Chief Risk Officer at the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB). He has also held various leading risk positions with Al Salam Bank, BMI Bank, United Gulf Bank, and Gulf Finance House. Isa is currently a Board Member of the Bahrain Islamic Bank (BISB). He holds an MBA (Hons) from DePaul University in the United States of America and a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University in Canada. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) and a Professional Risk Manager (PRM).

Mumtalakat is the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain. With a mandate to grow the wealth of Bahrain through long-term investments based on sound financial, strategic and governance principles, Mumtalakat holds stakes in over 50 commercial enterprises with a portfolio spanning a variety of sectors, including industrial manufacturing, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, logistics, consumer products, healthcare and education.

