MUFG has today announced the appointment of Wael Al Sharif as Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking (GCIB) for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). As part of MUFG’s continued commitment to offering GCIB capabilities to clients within the region, Wael, who previously held the role of Deputy Head GCIB for MENA, will be responsible for overall management and development of the GCIB business in the MENA region. His appointment is effective from 1st April 2024, subject to regulatory approvals, and will report into Phillip Roberts, Head of GCIB, MUFG EMEA and Yohsuke Takahashi, Regional Head for the Middle East.

Wael succeeds Elyas Al Gaseer who has held the post of Head of GCIB MENA since 2013. Elyas will transition from his current role to become Vice Chair of GCIB MENA and will focus on advising MUFG’s senior clients across the MENA region.

MUFG’s long presence in the Middle East dates back 100 years, with operations in over five markets. MUFG continues to focus on building sustainable, lasting client relationships throughout MENA, bringing them the benefit of its extensive financing capabilities and global network.

Philip Roberts, Head of Global Corporate and Investment Banking, MUFG EMEA, commented: “I am delighted that Wael is stepping up to take on the role of Head of GCIB in MENA. His experience as Deputy Head and his tenure with MUFG over the past 10 years stands him in excellent stead to keep up momentum and continues to serve our clients in the region. With Elyas becoming Vice Chair, I have no doubt we will continue to strengthen relationships with our clients and grow our business further.”

Wael Al Sharif, Head of Global and Investment Banking, MUFG MENA commented: “I am excited to be taking on this role and to continue working closely with Elyas in his new role. Our team is well-positioned for future growth having supported our clients on a number of notable deals in recent months. With our team’s expertise, we can provide local and multinational clients with bespoke financing solutions as well as providing a gateway for corporates in the Middle East to navigate opportunities in Japan and Asia with confidence.”

Elyas Al Gaseer, Vice Chair Global and Investment Banking, MUFG MENA commented: “In partnership with Wael, I expect to see the GCIB MENA region go from strength to strength. I look forward to concentrating my efforts on our important clients around the region and assisting in bringing the best of MUFG to help them with their financing needs.”

The MUFG GCIB team in this region has robust expertise across sectors such as project finance, aviation and debt capital markets. Recent transactions have included jointly facilitating the provision of a $2.1 billion bridge facility for AviLease for the acquisition of Standard Chartered's aviation leasing platform where MUFG acted as underwriter, bookrunner, mandated lead arranger and hedging bank. Additionally, MUFG MENA delivers Sukuk solutions and ESG-related advisoriy to enable financing solutions unique to this region. Clients - including corporates and financial institutions - are supported by MUFG’s global network, underpinned by a substantial balance sheet and a bespoke approach to financing.

