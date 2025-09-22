Abu Dhabi, UAE: Mubadala Bio, a life sciences company committed to advancing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond, has announced executive leadership updates. These appointments highlight the company’s focus on operational excellence, strategic growth, and innovation.

The announcement reflects Mubadala Bio’s dedication to advancing the life sciences industry, enhancing drug security, and ensuring access to high-quality essential medical therapies and devices. It also highlights Mubadala’s commitment to driving economic diversification in the UAE and fostering a knowledge-based economy powered by innovation and growth across key sectors.

Dr. Essam Mohamed has been appointed Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi has been appointed as Deputy CEO. They are joined by Atif Azeem as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Khalid Abdallah Al-Kaf as General Manager of Pharma Logistics. Together, they bring extensive expertise and leadership to steer Mubadala Bio’s next phase of growth and global impact.

Commenting on the announcement, Dr. Bakheet Al Katheeri, CEO of Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform and Chairman of Mubadala Bio said: “We are proud to welcome leaders of this caliber to Mubadala Bio. Their experience, vision, and commitment to advancing the life sciences industry in the UAE will play a pivotal role in strengthening our capabilities, driving innovation, and supporting our mission to deliver better health, closer for all.”

Ismail Ali Abdulla, Executive Director of UAE Clusters at Mubadala's UAE Investments Platform said: “The life sciences sector is vital to building a resilient future for our nation and for the region. We are confident that Mubadala Bio’s executive leadership team will deliver transformative outcomes for the company as well as for the wider UAE life sciences ecosystem.”

As Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Essam Mohamed will oversee Mubadala Bio’s operations and strategic direction. With over three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, he has held senior leadership roles in both global and regional organizations, developing deep expertise across the value chain, including manufacturing and business operations. He has successfully led major turnarounds and transformations, advanced regulatory enhancements, and executed strategies that boosted both profitability and growth. Dr. Essam has spearheaded the establishment of multiple startups in the life sciences industry across the region, successfully scaling them into leading players within just a few years. His expertise in corporate transformation, regulatory compliance, and strategic growth uniquely positions him to guide Mubadala Bio in establishing itself as a global leader in life sciences and driving its next phase of expansion.

Hamad Husein Al Marzooqi has been appointed Deputy CEO, following a series of senior leadership roles across Mubadala. Bringing nearly two decades of experience across the UAE, Russia, Brazil and the UK, he most recently led the Life Sciences Cluster under the UAE Investments Platform within Mubadala. Hamad’s career reflects extensive leadership across diverse sectors, marked by achievements in strategy development, deal sourcing and execution, portfolio management, and business turnaround. In his new role as Deputy CEO of Mubadala Bio, Hamad will build on his proven track record to drive strategy execution, foster partnerships, and accelerate business growth, advancing the company’s vision of becoming a global leader in the life sciences industry.

Atif Azeem has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, bringing nearly 30 years of experience across finance, investments, treasury, accounting, and auditing. Over the course of his career, he has held senior leadership roles overseeing large-scale finance operations across diverse sectors, including healthcare, aviation, oil and gas, power generation, real estate development, and technology. He has led large teams, executed large-scale mergers and divestments, and driven treasury optimization that significantly enhanced profitability and shareholder returns. As CFO, Atif will lead Mubadala Bio’s financial strategy, ensuring strong governance, performance, and long-term value creation.

As General Manager of Pharma Logistics, Khalid Abdallah Al-Kaf brings over 20 years of expertise spanning operations, IT, and digital transformation, with a strong record of delivering measurable improvements in efficiency, compliance, and overall performance. In his new role, he will lead the Pharma Logistics vertical, overseeing the procurement, logistics and distribution of essential and lifesaving medications and devices in a cost-efficient and timely manner.

About Mubadala Bio

Mubadala Bio is a life sciences company dedicated to pursuing better health outcomes for the UAE and beyond. As a catalyst for progress and innovation, we are accelerating the growth of the life sciences ecosystem by enhancing drug security and expanding access to affordable, essential treatments.

Operating through two core verticals, Integrated Biopharma and Pharma Logistics, we are advancing local pharmaceutical manufacturing while ensuring timely access to critical and lifesaving medications. With a growing footprint across the UAE, Asia, Africa, and Europe, we are driving impact both locally and globally.

Our portfolio focuses on key therapy areas that address some of the world’s most pressing health needs, supporting the full continuum of care, from prevention and diagnosis to treatment, ongoing support, and complementary medicine. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi and wholly owned by Mubadala Investment Company, we are fostering innovation, cultivating local talent, and helping build a knowledge-based economy – delivering better health, closer for all.

Learn more at www.mubadalabio.ae