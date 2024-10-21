Riyadh: MSL Group Middle East, a leading communications and PR agency under Publicis Groupe Middle East, is pleased to announce the appointment of Nadin Al-Alami as Business Lead, overseeing all operations in Saudi Arabia. The appointment reinforces MSL’s continuing investment and growth in the Kingdom, with the team tripling in size over the last twelve months.

In her new role, Nadin will be at the forefront of driving the agency’s growth, strengthening client relationships and pursuing new business opportunities. Her experience in interdisciplinary leadership will also accelerate the Groupe’s ‘Power of One’ model, which harnesses the diverse capabilities across Publicis Groupe to deliver a seamless end-to-end solution for clients.

MacLean Brodie, CEO, MSL ME, commented, "I'm delighted to have Nadin's energy, ambition, and obvious leadership skills to join and grow our team in Saudi Arabia. With her extensive regional experience and sharp understanding of the opportunities and challenges our clients face, I’m confident Nadin will be pivotal in helping tell the story of Saudi clients and brands at an exciting moment".

Nadin is a seasoned leader bringing more than 20 years of GCC-specific experience in Marketing and Corporate Communications having assumed leadership roles for prominent agencies including ASDA’A Burson Marsteller, Wunderman Thomson and most recently Horizon FCB where she was Managing Director. She has earned a reputation as a strategic visionary, known for crafting and executing omnichannel marketing strategies that deliver impactful customer experiences. Nadin’s expertise spans various industries, including B2G, B2B, B2C, Financial, Healthcare, Real Estate, consumer and sports.

Nadin Al-Alami said, "In my new role at MSL KSA, I am eager to drive innovative solutions that meet our clients' evolving needs and advance our presence in this rapidly growing market. By fostering strong partnerships and leveraging the diverse capabilities within Publicis Groupe, we are dedicated to ensuring long-term success for our clients.”

Throughout her career, Nadin has been instrumental in developing and implementing communications initiatives that align with both field-specific and broader company objectives. Her ability to build and nurture strong relationships with key stakeholders, media and influencers has consistently driven impactful results, positioning her as a respected voice in the industry.

