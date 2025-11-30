Doha, Qatar – Msheireb Properties, Qatar's pioneering sustainable developer, has reinforced its position as a leader in green construction and urban innovation as its Chief Executive Officer, Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, was named 'Sustainability Leader of the Year' at the Big 5 Global Impact Awards 2025. The award was presented at a ceremony held at Address Sky View, Downtown Dubai.

The Big 5 Global Impact Awards inspire the global built environment to pursue higher industry standards. Aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, the awards recognise outstanding achievements in sustainability, digitalisation and innovation through rigorous evaluation by an independent international panel.

The award recognises Eng. Ali Al Kuwari instrumental role in guiding Msheireb Properties' strategic vision and its execution in creating Msheireb Downtown Doha—the world's first sustainable downtown regeneration project.

Eng. Ali Al Kuwari, Chief Executive Officer of Msheireb Properties, said: "Receiving the Sustainability Leader of the Year award is a proud moment for our team. Sustainability goes beyond a target; it is a guiding principle that informs every aspect of our work. From urban design and mobility solutions to heritage conservation and community engagement, our goal is to create environments that are resilient, inclusive and future-ready. This award highlights a fundamental principle at Msheireb Properties: true sustainability is a holistic endeavour. It is not a standalone feature but the very foundation upon which our projects were conceived. It lives in the shade of our architecture, the efficiency of our smart grid, the stories within our heritage museums and the vitality of our community spaces."

This accolade for the CEO follows a historic double win for Msheireb Properties at the 2024 awards, where Msheireb Downtown Doha secured the 'Liveable City Initiative of the Year' award and Msheireb Museums won 'Conservation and Heritage Initiative of the Year'. This continued success reinforces Msheireb Properties' status as a leading reference for quality and innovation regionally and internationally.

A Track Record of Measurable Results

The 'Sustainability Leader of the Year' award acknowledges Eng. Al Kuwari's leadership in overseeing a portfolio of groundbreaking initiatives. Under his guidance, Msheireb Properties launched Qatar's first large-scale portfolio decarbonisation strategy for Msheireb Downtown Doha this year, a bold initiative covering over 100 buildings. This commitment to reducing the carbon footprint of the entire city exemplifies the forward-thinking approach the award celebrates.

Msheireb Downtown Doha stands as a living testament to this leadership, integrating a centralised district cooling system, energy-efficient building designs and smart city infrastructure. The city has consistently been recognised for its performance, earning accolades from local, regional and international bodies.

About Msheireb Properties

Msheireb Properties is Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, backed by Qatar Foundation and Qatar Investment Authority. The company has pioneered sustainable urban development in Qatar, supporting the goals of Qatar's 2030 Vision.

Its mission is to change how people think about urban living and improve their overall quality of life through innovations that encourage social interaction, respect for culture, and greater care for the environment.

The signature Msheireb Downtown Doha development is one of the smartest, most sustainable city districts globally. It employs a new approach to urban planning by combining traditional methods and modern technology to preserve Qatar's environment and cultural identity. All buildings are either Gold or Platinum LEED-certified.

Msheireb Downtown Doha is an integrated city that embraces a range of mixed-use and commercial buildings that offer a wide array of retail and business services, modern residential units, educational and cultural facilities. It is also the home to Msheireb Museums, Mandarin Oriental Doha Hotel, Al Wadi Hotel - MGallery, Park Hyatt Hotel, Msheireb Galleria, and Barahat Msheireb - the biggest open-air covered pedestrian square in the region. The city is also home to the Doha Design District (DDD), an engaging space that supports design, innovation, and cultural exchange through organised events and creative initiatives.

The company also developed Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som, the Middle East's first and largest wellness destination. Located in northern Qatar, the resort offers two distinct experiences: Zulal Serenity, a wellness haven for individuals and couples, and Zulal Discovery, a world-first wellness offering for families. The resort is pioneering in its integration of Traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine (TAIM) with contemporary wellness practices