Fujairah: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Sharqi, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, received the "Humanitarian Personality of the Year 2023” award. This award was presented by the World Taekwondo Federation for the first time, in recognition of His Highness's remarkable contributions in the field of humanitarian work and support for refugees worldwide, among practitioners of this sport, and providing care for them.

The award was presented to His Highness by Dr. Chungwon Choue, President of the World Taekwondo Federation, in the presence of continental federation presidents, members of the executive board of the World Federation, and taekwondo association presidents from around the world. The ceremony took place during their reception at Al Rumailah Palace in Fujairah today.

His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, expressed deep appreciation for the World Taekwondo Federation's efforts in advancing the combat sports sector. He emphasized that the Emirate of Fujairah places significant importance on the sports sector, guided by the visionary leadership and support of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, who aims to establish the Emirate as a prominent destination for major sporting events. His Highness underscored the humanitarian responsibility of supporting and nurturing athletes from diverse social backgrounds, noting the positive impact it has on the sports community. Furthermore, he emphasized that investing in talent, facilitating their growth, and leveraging their skills and creativity contributes to the nation-building process and fosters sustainable development.

This is the first time that the World Taekwondo Federation has awarded this prestigious prize, as a tribute and recognition of the role and efforts of His Highness, the Crown Prince of Fujairah, in the charitable and humanitarian field. The announcement of this award took place during a ceremony held in December last year in Manchester, United Kingdom.

His Highness receiving this award serves as confirmation of the efforts made by the United Arab Emirates and its humanitarian and national values in supporting the underprivileged around the world and providing the necessary means for a dignified life for all individuals, regardless of their location.

The recognition coincided with the commencement of the 4th edition of the Arab Taekwondo Cup, held on February 1-2, and the 11th edition of the Fujairah International Taekwondo Championship. With over 3,700 participants, these events continue until February 7 and serve as crucial platforms for Olympic athletes qualified for the Paris Olympics. Moreover, they mark the beginning of the global Taekwondo season and offer an excellent opportunity for the development of skills and abilities among national team players while facilitating the transfer of international experiences to the Emirate of Fujairah.