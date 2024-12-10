MMA MENA is pleased to announce the appointment of Linda Kender as the Business Development & Growth Director for the MENA region. In her new role, Linda will spearhead MMA MENA's mission to expand its membership and foster impactful collaboration within the marketing ecosystem across the region.

Linda brings a wealth of experience in brand management, strategic planning, and business development. As a recognised leader in the marketing industry, she is dedicated to advancing innovation, establishing industry standards, and empowering businesses to thrive in an ever-evolving digital marketing landscape.

MMA MENA’s initiatives under Linda’s leadership will include driving thought leadership, addressing emerging trends, and delivering actionable insights that shape the future of marketing in the region. Additionally, Linda is exploring opportunities to empower businesses through training and education programs offered by the MMA Academy, equipping professionals with the tools to navigate the dynamic marketing landscape effectively.

Melis Ertem, CEO of MMA MEA, highlighted the significance of Linda’s appointment: "Linda’s extensive experience in brand management and her proven ability to drive growth make her an invaluable asset to MMA MENA. Her vision for fostering meaningful connections and empowering businesses aligns perfectly with our mission to shape the future of mobile marketing in the region. We are thrilled to have Linda on board and are confident that her leadership will take our membership initiatives and industry collaboration to new heights."

In her role, Linda will focus on engaging companies across the MENA region to welcome new members to MMA’s community. Her goal is to build meaningful partnerships with organisations that align with MMA’s mission of transforming and enhancing modern marketing. In addition to growing MMA’s membership base, Linda will strengthen relationships with existing members by facilitating collaboration through key initiatives, including the MMA Academy and Influencer Marketing Committee.

Linda expressed her excitement about her new position, stating: "This new role underscores the importance of creating value through collaboration and innovation. By expanding our network and strengthening our partnerships, we can foster a thriving marketing ecosystem and ensure businesses in the region have access to the tools and knowledge they need to succeed."

Linda’s appointment comes at a pivotal time for MMA MENA as it prepares for a series of dynamic events in 2025, including SMARTIES NEXT! conferences in Dubai and Riyadh, tailored to today’s marketing leaders. These events will further establish MMA MENA as the leading voice in mobile marketing and innovation.

For more information on MMA and its initiatives, visit MMA Global.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800 member companies globally and 16 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, tech providers and sellers working collaboratively to shape the future. The MMA's global headquarters are located in New York with regional operations in Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe (EU), Middle East &Africa (MEA), and Latin America (LATAM).

For more information on MMA and its initiatives, visit MMA Global; Become a member here.

