Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Mirabaud Middle East (Limited) (“Mirabaud ME”), the Dubai-based subsidiary of the family-owned international banking group Mirabaud, announces a strategic leadership change with the appointment of Georges Khoueiri as Chief Executive Officer. This appointment reflects not only the Group’s commitment to the region but also a strategic rupture with more traditional private banking models. By combining Swiss heritage with a fresh, entrepreneurial approach, Mirabaud is strengthening its ambition to be a differentiated financial partner for the Middle East’s next generation of wealth creators and investors.

Georges Khoueiri brings over 25 years of experience across leading international financial institutions. He most recently served as Managing Director and Head of Institutional Clients and Partners Group at Global Gate Capital in Dubai. Prior to that, he held senior positions at AGC Equity Partners, RBS, JPMorgan, Credit Agricole CIB, and Societe Generale. His deep expertise in private and public markets, investor relations, and regulatory frameworks positions him to lead Mirabaud ME into its next phase of growth.

A long-standing and unique presence in Dubai

Mirabaud is one of the very few international groups to hold a Category 1 banking license in Dubai International Financial Center, reflecting its long-term commitment to the region. Having established its presence in Dubai in 2007, the Group obtained its banking status in 2010, making it a pioneer among international wealth managers operating in the Middle East. This leadership development highlights Mirabaud’s continued investment in talent and positions the Group to capture growth opportunities across the Middle East, with a renewed vision and leadership.

Thiago Frazao, Equity Partner of Mirabaud Group and Chairman of Mirabaud Middle East, said:

“We are delighted to welcome Georges Khoueiri as CEO of Mirabaud Middle East. His background, that goes beyond traditional wealth management, and his entrepreneurial vision reflect exactly the kind of bold thinking we need to strengthen our strategy in the Middle East and make Mirabaud a differentiated player in the region’s financial ecosystem.”

Georges Khoueiri, CEO of Mirabaud Middle East, commented:

“I am honoured to be joining Mirabaud at such a transformative moment. My career has been shaped by building bridges between mainly institutional investors, private and public markets, and global capital flows — an approach that is still rare in private banking. Together with our talented team, I look forward to rethinking how we serve clients, deepening our relationships, and expanding our presence in the region, out of Dubai. The Middle East is an important wealth hub with couple of huge untapped sources of capital. By delivering tailored solutions that reflect their priorities and ambitions, Mirabaud aims to strengthen its relevance and create long-term value for clients and communities across the Middle East.”

