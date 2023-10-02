Dubai, United Arab Emirates:– Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA are thrilled to announce the appointment of Konstantinos Michail as the Chief Commercial Officer, leading the brand's commercial growth across the Middle East & Africa region.

With an extensive career spanning over twenty-five years, Konstantinos Michail brings a wealth of invaluable experience to his new role. His remarkable journey in the industry includes diverse exposure across UAE and Europe, where he has consistently demonstrated excellence in marketing, sales, business transformation, and project development.

Konstantinos' appointment marks a pivotal moment for Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA as he takes the reins to guide the group into an exciting new phase of growth and development. His impressive track record will undoubtedly contribute to furthering the brand's prominence within the region's competitive hospitality landscape.

Prior to joining Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA, Konstantinos held senior positions with several prominent organizations, including the Department of Culture and Tourism (DCT) Abu Dhabi, Meydan Group, Meraas Holding, Majid Al Futtaim Properties, Samsung, Royal Numico. His diverse background and strategic expertise have uniquely positioned him to lead the brand's commercial efforts."We are delighted to welcome Konstantinos as our new Chief Commercial Officer," said Fahad Kazim, CEO of Millennium Hotels & Resorts. "His extensive experience and visionary approach align perfectly with our company's goals. We are confident his leadership will further elevate our brand and contribute to our ongoing success."

Upon his appointment, Konstantinos expressed his gratitude: "Being named Chief Commercial Officer of Millennium Hotels & Resorts, MEA, is a true honour. I have closely observed the brand's journey to becoming a key contender in the regional hospitality industry. I'm eagerly anticipating the opportunity to bolster the brand's commercialization strategy, emphasizing revenue generation, operational efficiency, third-party collaborations, industry best practices, vertical synergy, stakeholder alignment, and strategic KPI definition in alignment with our overarching objectives."

Konstantinos Michail's insights and commitment underscore Millennium Hotels and Resorts MEA's dedication to delivering exceptional experiences and driving innovation in the ever-evolving hospitality landscape.

ABOUT MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS

Millennium Hotels and Resorts (MHR) is the global brand of Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Limited (M&C), a global hotel company which owns, manages and operates over 145 hotels across some 80 locations worldwide throughout Asia, Europe, the Middle East, New Zealand and the United States. Its properties are in key gateway cities such as London, New York, Los Angeles, Paris, Dubai, Beijing, Shanghai, Seoul, Tokyo, Singapore and Hong Kong. Occupying the best locations around the world, MHR has the perfect address for business and leisure travelers. M&C is the hotel arm of Singapore listed global real estate company City Developments Limited and is a member of the Hong Leong Group.

Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa currently operates almost 50 hotels and 15,000 keys, in addition to 32 hotels in the development pipeline across the region. From a single property in Abu Dhabi, Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Middle East & Africa has expanded into various neighboring destinations, cultivating partnerships with reputable owners, and is now recognized as one of the fastest growing hotel management companies in the region. For more information, please visit www.millenniumhotels.com