Leading entertainment company CJ ENM announced that Vice Chairwoman Miky Lee has been awarded the Abu Dhabi Festival Award by the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF), the pioneering cultural arts foundation in UAE, on February 3rd, becoming the first Korean figure to receive the award.

The Abu Dhabi Festival Award is annually bestowed upon individuals for outstanding lifetime contributions to arts and culture. Since its inauguration in 2012 in association with the luxury brand Chopard, the award has been given to prominent figures in global entertainment including the pop music legend Quincy Jones, widely acclaimed cellist Yo-Yo Ma, preeminent conductor Riccardo Muti, and numerous icons in cultural arts across the globe.

Miky Lee has been honored with the award for her commitment to the world of arts and culture, leading the global expansion of Korean culture by sharing its beauty and significance worldwide. The award recognizes the inspiration she delivered to the entertainment industry and her many endeavors which demonstrated that arts and culture can truly spread hope and peace.

ADMAF acknowledged Miky Lee as the “bridge between the East and the West who empowers multicultural creators and fosters connections in arts and culture across generations.” The award was presented by H.E. Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and H.E. Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo remarked, “The Abu Dhabi Festival 2024 bestows its award upon Miky Lee for her pioneering role in establishing the Korean film and music industries and empowering Korea on the global stage. This inaugural Arab honour for this inspirational figure stresses our commitment to enhancing cultural diplomacy between the UAE and Korea and our deep appreciation for the arts and its influential personalities and patrons worldwide.”

As the executive producer of K-content titles such as <Parasite>, <Decision to Leave>, and <Broker>, Miky Lee has been at the forefront of the breakthrough of the Korean film and content industry. She is also the executive producer of the 96th Academy Awards nominated film <Past Lives>, the recent global favorite contending for Best Picture and Original Screenplay.

Miky Lee is currently serving as the vice chair of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures Board of Trustees and a board member of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the Hammer Museum. Devoted to bolstering the reputation of Korean culture, she collaborates with Hollywood and the arts, culture, and educational industries to help sustain K-content and eagerly supports creators to showcase their abilities on the global stage.

Last December, Miky Lee was awarded the Geumgwan Order of Cultural Merit, the highest honor given by the Korean government, in recognition of her contributions to the growth of the Korean film and entertainment industry. She was also honored with the 2022 International Emmy Directorate Award by the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences and the 2022 Pillar Award by the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures for spearheading the Korean wave for almost 30 years.

About CJ ENM

CJ ENM is a leading entertainment company founded in Korea in 1995. CJ ENM's Entertainment division is engaged in a wide range of industry business areas, including media content, music, film and performing arts, providing its leading original content to various media platforms around the world. CJ ENM has created, produced and distributed globally-acclaimed content, including Oscar-winning film Parasite, Tony Award-winning musical Kinky Boots, record-breaking Korean films including Roaring Currents and TV series such as Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, I Can See Your Voice and more. United under the slogan We live to discover Untold Originals, CJ ENM has three major production and distribution studios: drama production powerhouse Studio Dragon, U.S.-based studio Fifth Season and K-OTT content production studio CJ ENM STUDIOS. CJ ENM also presents KCON, world's No.1 K-Culture festival, and MAMA AWARDS, the world's No.1 K-POP awards, in order to bring K-culture experiences to people all over the world. To learn more about CJ ENM, please visit: http://www.cjenm.com