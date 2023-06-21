Dubai, UAE - Mikdad Babhrawala, Chief Executive Officer of Western Furniture LLC, has been recognized as a Trailblazer at the prestigious ICONS of Retail event organised by IMAGES Retail Middle East. The event, which took place on June 14, 2023, at Address Dubai Marina, celebrated ICONIC retail leaders and their significant contributions to the business of retail in the MENA region.

Mr. Babhrawala's remarkable achievements and outstanding leadership in the furniture retail industry have earned him this prestigious recognition. With an illustrious career spanning over three decades, he has played a pivotal role in establishing Western Furniture as a leading name in the UAE and GCC region's furniture market.

Since joining Western Furniture as General Manager in 1992, Mr. Babhrawala has demonstrated his deep market knowledge and exceptional business acumen, driving the brand to unprecedented success. Through his strong relationships with renowned designers and his astute understanding of the market and the region, he has positioned Western Furniture as a prominent force in the MENA furniture retail industry.

One of Mr. Babhrawala's key achievements has been the establishment of strong partnerships with Italian designers and brands, enabling Western Furniture to showcase the latest and most unique designs from top-tier brands in their regional showrooms ahead of other international markets. This strategic advantage has reinforced Western Furniture's position as a preferred destination for luxury furniture in the UAE and the MENA region.

Prior to his tenure at Western Furniture, Mr. Babhrawala gained valuable experience working with ARENCO Group, a part of AA Al Moosa Enterprises. His dedication to continuous learning led him to pursue an MBA from the University of Missouri, USA, after graduating from Gujarat University in India.

Under Mr. Babhrawala's visionary leadership, Western Furniture has witnessed remarkable growth, expanding from a standard store occupying 11,500 square feet of space to now encompassing an impressive 100,000 square feet of retail space across sprawling showrooms in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These showrooms boast the largest and finest selection of living room furniture, bedroom sets, dining room sets, and a wide range of decorative accessories, offering customers a diverse range of classic and contemporary pieces.

IMAGES Retail Middle East worked with a supportive and distinguished jury to narrow down the 100 ICONS list based on the contributions, achievements, growth narratives, leadership, innovation, and testimonials from industry peers and colleagues for significant retail personalities. As a tribute to all ICONS, IMAGES Retail Middle East compiled an unprecedented publication known as the ICONS Yearbook, which was unveiled and officially launched during the event, serving as a tribute to the transformative accomplishments of the most influential Retail Personalities in the MENA region.

Speaking about the recognition, Mikdad Babhrawala said, "I am deeply honored to receive the Trailblazer award at the Icons of Retail event. This recognition is a testament to the dedicated efforts of the entire Western Furniture team and our commitment to delivering exceptional experiences and luxury furniture to our customers. I extend my gratitude to Images Retail Middle East and the esteemed jury for this prestigious acknowledgment."

About Western Furniture:

Founded in 1992 in Dubai, Western Furniture LLC is a well-established leading retailer of medium to high quality furniture in the region and is a member of the Arenco Group of Companies. Western Furniture offers a large selection of bedroom sets, living room furniture, dining room sets, occasional tables, sofa sets, entertainment centres, and decorative accessories. It showcases Italian brands like Natuzzi Italia, Tomasella, Zanette, Calligaris, Miniforms, Gamma, Tonin Casa, Natuzzi Editions, Bonaldo, Kristalia, Adriani & Rossi, and Reflex. Spanish brands such as Schuller, German brand Draenert are also showcased at the Western Furniture Stores in Karama and Sheikh Zayed Road. Western Furniture is the dealer of Natuzzi Italia, the premium brand of the Natuzzi Group with a mono-brand store located on Sheikh Zayed Road, its largest showroom in the world offering stylish and highly sought-after furniture and home furnishing.

