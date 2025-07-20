Muscat, Oman – Mercure Muscat is proud to announce the promotion of Mahmoud Said to Executive Assistant Manager (EAM) – In Charge of Finance at Mercure Muscat. With over 16 years of deep-rooted experience in hospitality finance, Mahmoud’s promotion is a recognition of his long-standing service, leadership and unwavering commitment to operational excellence.

Mahmoud began his journey with Accor in 2009 as a Restaurant Auditor at Mövenpick Resort Taba, marking the start of a career defined by consistent growth and financial stewardship. Since then, he has held key finance positions across several Accor properties in Egypt and Oman.

In 2016, he joined Mercure Sohar as Accounts Payable Supervisor, Paymaster, and Cost Controller, where he streamlined financial operations and implemented cost controls. His outstanding performance led him to Ibis Muscat, where he served as Chief Accountant, enhancing financial systems and supporting the hotel’s financial strategy.

Later, Mahmoud was appointed Financial Controller, where he led cross-functional finance teams, ensured compliance, and provided strategic financial insights that contributed to the success of multiple properties. His most recent role before this promotion was with The Ascott Limited, where he served as Finance Manager, adding value through strong fiscal management and leadership.

Mahmoud shared his thoughts on the new role:

"It’s been an incredible journey with Accor. From Mövenpick Taba to Mercure Sohar, Ibis Muscat, and now Mercure Muscat every step has prepared me for this new responsibility. I’m honored to take on this leadership role and continue contributing to our growth and success."

Mahmoud’s promotion to EAM – In Charge of Finance is a testament to Accor’s commitment to empowering talent and recognizing those who exemplify the group’s values of excellence, innovation and integrity.