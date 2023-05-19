Dubai: MENALAC (Middle East and North Africa Leisure and Attractions Council) proudly announces the appointment of new board members and celebrates the remarkable growth of the leisure and entertainment industry in the MENA region. With an expanding membership base and an increasing number of successful operations and brands, MENALAC continues to play a pivotal role in supporting and advancing the amusement and leisure sector.

MENALAC is delighted to welcome its board members of 2023-2024, who bring with them a wealth of experience and expertise in the industry. The incoming board members, along with the re-elected incumbents including Mishal Al Hokair who remains the President, Silvio Liedtke as Vice-President, and Dr. J.S. Datta Kumar as Treasurer, will contribute their valuable insights and leadership to guide MENALAC in achieving its mission of promoting excellence and growth in the region's leisure and attractions sector.

The 2023-24 board members are:

Mr. Mishal Al Hokair, Deputy CEO, Al Hokair Group (President of MENALAC)

Mr. Silvio Liedtke, CEO, Landmark Leisure (Vice-President of MENALAC)

Sheikha Monira Al Sabah, CEO, Play Enterprises & Co-Founder, Trampo Extreme

Joe Teixeira, Managing Director - Food & Beverage & Entertainment, MAF Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas

Mr. Kareem Fayed, General Manager Entertainment - GCC, Al Othaim Leisure & Tourism Co.

Ms. Shifa Yusuffali, CEO, Ideacrate Edutainment

Mr. Alwalid Al Baltan, CEO, Rafeeh Entertainment Group

Mr. Prakash Vivekanand, Founder & Managing Director, ASI

Dr. J.S. Datta Kumar, Director of Operations, Antic's Land (Treasurer of MENALAC)

Mr. Chris Swartz, Executive Director - Attractions (SEVEN) Saudi Entertainment Ventures

Mr. Rajiv Sangari, Vice President, International Business & Special Projects, IMG Worlds of Adventure

Mr. Shazad Ali Abdullah, CEO, Cheeky Monkeys Playland

Ms. Hind Galadari, Head of Attractions & Ticketing Operations, EXPO City Dubai

Mr. Ghassan Assi, COO, Trampo Extreme

Mr. Mohammed Rashad Ahmed Al Hinai, Managing Director, FUNZONE Family Entertainment Centre

Mr. Mike Rigby, Executive VP Middle East & India, Whitewater

Mr. Davide Camaiora, Managing Director, VIVATICKET Middle East

The growth and success of MENALAC are evident from its expanding membership numbers. Currently, MENALAC boasts an impressive membership of 118 industry leaders, representing 873 operations and 278 brands. This remarkable growth reflects the trust and confidence placed by industry stakeholders in MENALAC's ability to provide a platform for industry representation, knowledge sharing, networking, and professional development.

The region's rising disposable income, growing tourism sector, and increasing focus on family entertainment have contributed to this rapid expansion. According to recent industry reports, the leisure and entertainment industry in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region generates an estimated $8.2 billion in revenue and MENALAC is playing a crucial role in highlighting the opportunities and potential of the region and also providing a wide range of benefits, support and timely regional updates to its members. Through advocacy and representation, networking opportunities, industry updates, research and insights, training and education resources, best practices sharing, and industry collaboration, MENALAC has enabled its members to thrive in this dynamic market. By promoting collaboration and partnership, MENALAC has helped create a strong and united industry community that drives innovation, excellence, and sustainability.

“As MENALAC moves forward with its new board members and a growing membership base, it remains committed to championing the interests of the leisure and attractions industry in the MENA region. By fostering collaboration, sharing knowledge, and providing valuable resources, MENALAC will continue to propel the growth and success of the industry, ensuring memorable and immersive experiences for visitors of all ages” says Mishal Al Hokair, continuing President of MENALAC.