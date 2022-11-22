Dubai: The leading communication solution provider headquartered in Dubai, UAE, CEQUENS, announces new executive hire roll out in line with the company’s five-year expansion plan.

Boasting over 25 years of experience in the technology and software development domains with a passion for AI based technology, Ahmed Shabrawy rejoined CEQUENS as Chief Research & Innovation Officer. In his new role, he is in charge of conceptualizing and developing new, market-disruptive solutions. Prior to joining CEQUENS, Ahmed was the founder of EgyptNetwork, and then went on to found and lead multiple organizations in the field of technology and communication innovation including MetalSoft and Vytru.

Appointed as VP Growth & Revenue Operations, Hussein Malhas, will be spearheading CEQUENS’s growth endeavors, new market penetration, and increased sales. With over 25 years of experience in the CPaaS and SaaS domains, Hussein’s role will be to manage global accounts with the goal of exceeding station revenue, prospecting, and defining new business targets for the company.

Hussein’s previous leadership roles include VP Revenue, MENA for Infobip and Microsoft’s Country Manager, Levant.

CEQUENS is also proud to announce the appointment of Yara Milbes as VP Global Marketing. A true marketing leader with a solid business development, brand and growth marketing background, Yara has more than 16 years of experience in B2B, B2G marketing in Telecommunications and Information Technology sectors. In her role as CEQUENS VP Global Marketing, Yara will be in charge of redefining the strategic and creative narrative at CEQUENS, in addition to elevating the brand experience for a seamless transition into global markets.

Prior to joining CEQUENS, Yara held the position of Global Marketing Director at Infobip.

CEQUENS is also thrilled to announce the appointment of Nermeen Sobhy as VP of Carrier Relations.

Nermeen is a growth-focused leader with extensive experience of more than 22 years in telecom overseeing both technical and commercial aspects. With Carrier Relations being the core of CEUQENS’s business, Nermeen will be spearheading the expansion of the company’s network inside and outside the region.

Nermeen previously was Head of Commercial Roaming Operations at Etisalat Egypt and is recognized in 2022 as the most influential women in telecom industry and ranked second in the TOP25 most influential leaders in ROCCO TOP100 research for international, roaming and messaging sector.

Muhammad Nauman will be taking on the role of VP Operations. As an accomplished executive with a successful track record overseeing regional operations, HR, Marketing, IT, and procurement and logistics. In his new leadership role, Muhammad will oversee the company’s daily operations, define operations strategy, structure, and processes, and identify efficiency issues and solutions.

Muhammad was previously CEQUENS Chief of Staff. Prior to joining, he acted as Chief Operating Officer for Hello Group.

With a team of innovators, leaders, and changemakers now in place, CEQUENS is confident that they will be able to help companies across the board build deeper and meaningful connections with their clients through using simple solutions.

These strategic hires come as CEQUENS prepares to launch its Customer Excellence Center in Dubai in Q1 of 2023.

About CEQUENS:

CEQUENS is a multi-award-winning communication solutions provider. We are on a mission to simplify customer engagement through our innovation-focused solutions engineered for customer-first organizations.

We support businesses with multichannel communication solutions and reliable business APIs such as SMS, WhatsApp for business, voice, and verification. Our product suite aims to solve our customers’ unique problems and cultivate deeper human connections between businesses and individuals in every market we play.

With 5 office locations and 128+ direct network connections, CEQUENS empowers more than 1000 businesses in over 107 countries with faster, better, and stronger communication fine-tuned to their industries. Our platform boasts a 99.96% uptime and is built on industry-leading security standards.

CEQUENS is an ISO-certified and a PCI DSS compliant company. It is also recognized as a Meta Business Partner as well as a value-added service provider for Microsoft Teams Phone and WhatsApp Business. Our vision is to become the most compelling partner for developers, startups, and enterprises looking for simple and meaningful ways to connect.

The company is headed by CEO Karim Khorshed and Chief Research & Innovation Officer Ahmed Shabrawy.

