Dubai, UAE | ME Dubai, the architecturally renowned hotel and prestigious property under the Meliá Hotels International brand, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Luis Bragado as the new Executive Assistant Manager. In his new role, Jose Luis brings extensive experience and a passion for hospitality to further elevate the guest experience and operational excellence at ME Dubai.

Hailing from Spain, Jose Luis Bragado joins ME Dubai with a robust background in hotel management and operations. He holds a master’s degree in Hotel Business Administration and Management from Universidad Complutense de Madrid and a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Universidad de Oviedo. After combining his studies with some part-time jobs in hospitality as a service and banquet waiter, he decided to definitely focus on the hotel sector and joined the Food and Beverage team at Hotel Palacio De Luces Relais & Châteaux in Asturias, Spain, followed by a notable training program as Sales Coordinator at Leonardo Hotels Central Europe, Madrid.

Jose Luis's extensive experience at Meliá Hotels International properties has evidently prepared him for his current role at ME Dubai. He first joined Palacio de los Duques Gran Meliá Hotel (member of The Leading Hotels of the World) in Madrid, as a Guest Service Line Agent. This time being part of the Guest Experience team allowed Jose Luis to hone his skills in delivering exceptional moments, adeptly responding to requests, and coordinating efforts across departments, ensuring a seamless and memorable stay for all guests. These experiences have developed his competence in strategic planning, operations management, and guest relations. Subsequently, Jose Luis underwent an 18-month Executive Graduate Programme at Meliá Berlin in Germany, where he was mentored by the General Manager and collaborated closely with all department heads, gaining comprehensive insights into hotel operations. This hands-on experience across various departments equipped him with a deep understanding of the intricacies involved in running a big hotel.

In his current role as Executive Assistant Manager, Jose Luis works together with Elsa Lahoude, ME Dubai’s General Manager. His responsibilities encompass overseeing all aspects of the hotel's operations and strategy, including meticulous planning, coordination, management, supervision, and analysis of results from all hotel departments, such as Reception, F&B, Concierge, Housekeeping, Engineering, HR, Finance, Sales and Marketing, Revenue Management, Security and Spa. Jose Luis is also responsible for ensuring the smooth implementation of Meliá Hotels International's procedures and policies across the property. This includes the integration of technical tools, brand and company initiatives, HR and talent development strategies, sustainability and wellbeing policies, guest loyalty programs, and sales and marketing campaigns.

Driven by a great passion for hospitality, Jose Luis is dedicated to motivating, training, and supporting the ME Dubai team, fostering a high-performance environment. His presence and close interactions with guests ensure that each stay is personalised and memorable, reflecting his commitment to creating unique and exceptional experiences for every visitor.