Dubai, UAE: ME by Meliá Dubai, the iconic hotel designed by the late Dame Zaha Hadid, proudly announces the appointment of Gyunay Alieva as the new Director of Sales and Marketing. With an impressive background in luxury hospitality and a proven track record of driving significant growth, Gyunay brings with her over 15 years of experience and is poised to further drive the hotel’s position in the competitive market with her fresh perspective and strategic vision.

With a Bachelor’s and Master’s Degree in Public Relations, Gyunay’s journey began in 2009 as a Sales Executive at Miramar Al Aqah Beach Resort & Spa, followed by her role as Senior Sales Manager at Meydan Hotel & Bab Al Shams Desert Resort and Spa. Gyunay has excelled in diverse roles, including Business Development Manager at The First Group, and she was part of the preopening executive for Meraas, where she served as Sales Manager, consistently delivering exceptional results within her position. Prior to her role at ME by Meliá Dubai, Gyunay held the position of Global Director of Sales at Rixos Hotels, Accor ALL Inclusive Brand. In this role, she oversaw multiple properties and played a pivotal role in the successful preopening and launch of new projects across the UAE, Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Vietnam.

Here, she demonstrated remarkable expertise in launching new projects, managing financial structures, and building vital partnerships to ensure the operational success and financial viability of each venture. Her tenure at Rixos Premium Saadiyat Island & Club Prive and Rixos The Palm Dubai Hotel & Suites as Director of Sales saw operation growth with Gyunay's proven track record in revenue generation and team leadership, highlighted by achieving record-breaking revenues and exceeding annual budgets. Her creative approach has positioned the properties at the forefront of competitive markets, fostering relationships with key stakeholders, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai’s tourism boards and government organisations.

As the new Director of Sales and Marketing at ME by Meliá Dubai, Gyunay is focused on driving the hotel's strategic vision, enhancing its market positioning, and elevating its reputation as a premier luxury and lifestyle destination. Her responsibilities encompass leading a dynamic team in developing and executing innovative sales and marketing strategies, fostering key partnerships and collaborations, and ensuring exceptional guest experiences.

Gyunay aims to build on ME by Meliá Dubai’s renowned symbol of style and sophistication, leveraging its architectural excellence and cultural distinction to attract discerning travellers across the globe. Her goal is to deliver sustainable growth through tailored initiatives that highlight the hotel’s unique brand positioning while nurturing a collaborative and results-driven team culture.

About ME Dubai

ME Dubai is the first ME by Meliá in the Middle East designed by the late and renowned architect Dame Zaha Hadid. ME Dubai is in the breath-taking The Opus by Omniyat building. The only hotel project where she has personally designed the interiors and exteriors. ME Dubai is situated in the heart of the Burj Khalifa district, one of the city's most vibrant areas. The Opus building is developed by leading Middle East real estate developer, Omniyat. The property consists of 93 rooms and suites across four floors. The legacy hotel presents Central Cosmo Tapas and Bar as the owned F&B outlet.

About ME by Meliá

Located in global cultural epicenters, ME by Meliá is a collection of design hotels to discover contemporary culture through the lens of their bold, charismatic personality. ME by Meliá brings destination, design and service together to deliver personal, enriching experiences for the stylish modern traveller. A stay at one of our hotels is more than just a vacation or a visit, it’s an immersion in architecture, design, gastronomy and art that few can match.

Contemporary culture is part of who we are. We express its creativity and energy in every aspect of our hotel experience. ME by Meliá hotels thrive on the sensorial connection to their settings – the visual stimuli, the taste of exquisite local food, the uplifting culture of its citizens and cultural leaders. Embedded within each hotel´s ecosystem is a community of artists, influencers, creatives and technologies that raise the hotel to a must-see, and must-stay, destination for those who yearn for inspiration and energy. There are currently eight hotels in the portfolio across Europe, Middle East, The Americas and Mexico, including ME Dubai, ME Milan Il Duca, ME London, ME Madrid, ME Ibiza, ME Barcelona, ME Sitges and ME Cabo. Upcoming openings include ME Malta, ME Guadalajara & ME Lisbon, set to launch in the coming months. Follow ME by Meliá on Instagram @me_by_melia and Facebook mebymelia. www.mebymelia.com

For media queries:

