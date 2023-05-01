McLaren Automotive, the British creator of pioneering supercars, has announced the appointment of Robert Holtshausen, as Market Director for the Middle East and Africa.

With more than a decade of experience at McLaren Automotive and over six years working within the Middle East and Africa (MEAF) region, Robert will be spearheading the company’s local operations from the brand’s Regional Office, based in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Having joined McLaren Automotive in 2012, Robert’s professional background is predominantly automotive sales and marketing, having most recently held the position of Regional Sales Manager - Middle East and Africa. In his new role, Robert will be focusing on consolidating the brand’s leading position in the region and will report directly to Brett Soso, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East and Africa, who is based at the company’s headquarters in Woking, UK.

“I’m delighted to announce Robert’s new appointment at what promises to be a very exciting time for our brand with McLaren celebrating its 60th Anniversary this year. Robert brings a wealth of brand experience into the role, and I am confident that his expertise and result-focused approach will allow us to maintain the highest standards of professional service and operational excellence for the benefit of our Retail Partners and discerning customers.”

Brett Soso, Managing Director – Europe, Middle East & Africa

“I am incredibly proud and excited to be taking up the role of Market Director for the Middle East and Africa. The MEAF region provides amazing opportunity and I look forward to contributing to, and driving, our continued success in the region.”

Robert Holtshausen, Market Director – Middle East & Africa

For more information on McLaren Automotive’s retail locations in Middle East & Africa, as well as its award-winning supercars, including the all-new McLaren Artura, please visit: https://cars.mclaren.com/.

About McLaren Automotive:

McLaren Automotive is a creator of luxury, high-performance supercars.

Every vehicle is hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre (MPC) in Woking, Surrey, England.

Launched in 2010, the company is now the largest part of the McLaren Group.

The company’s product portfolio of GT, supercar, Motorsport and Ultimate models are retailed through over 100 retailers in over 40 markets around the world.

McLaren is a pioneer that continuously pushes the boundaries. In 1981, it introduced lightweight and strong carbon fibre chassis into Formula 1 with the McLaren MP4/1.

Then in 1993 it designed and built the McLaren F1 road car - the company has not built a car without a carbon fibre chassis since. As part of the Ultimate Series, McLaren was the first to deliver a hybrid hypercar, the McLaren P1™. In 2016, it announced a new hybrid hyper-GT and confirmed in 2018 that the next Ultimate car would be the Speedtail.

2019 saw McLaren launch the 600LT Spider, the new GT and the track-only McLaren Senna GTR. It also unveiled the 620R and McLaren Elva before launching the 765LT the following year.

Most recently, the company unveiled its all-new high-performance hybrid supercar, the McLaren Artura.

The Artura is the first McLaren to benefit from the McLaren Carbon Lightweight Architecture (MCLA). The MCLA is designed, developed and manufactured at the McLaren Composites Technology Centre in the Sheffield region of England using world-first processes and will spearhead the brand’s electrified future.

McLaren Automotive also chooses to partner with like-minded, world-leading companies and organisations who push the boundaries in their respective fields. These include Ashurst, Bowers & Wilkins, Gulf, InfiniteWorld, Pirelli, Richard Mille, Plan International and Tumi.

About McLaren Group:

The McLaren Group is a global leader in luxury automotive and elite motorsports with a focus on its Automotive supercar and Racing businesses.

Founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, the Group is formed of McLaren Automotive, which hand-builds lightweight supercars; and a majority stake in McLaren Racing which competes in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the US.

The Group is globally headquartered at the iconic McLaren Technology Centre in Woking, Surrey, England.

With a reputation for innovation and technological excellence, McLaren is one of the UK’s largest independent companies.

