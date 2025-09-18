Dubai, United Arab Emirates – MBS Global Investments, the strategic investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani, announces two senior leadership appointments to drive its global growth strategy: Billy Daly as Group Chief Investment Officer, and Franck Lopez as Chief Investment Officer.

The highly accomplished investment leaders will be working in tandem to shape strategy, mobilise institutional capital, and drive MBS’s transformation into a multi-family office and next-generation investment ecosystem bridging institutional capital, sovereign initiatives, and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UNHWI) family office investors.



Central to this mandate is the establishment of the Maldives International Financial Centre (MIFC) as the world’s first financial free zone purpose built for blockchain, digital assets and RWA (Real World Assets) tokenisation. "The collective expertise of Billy and Franck is a rare combination of strategic foresight, institutional capital mobilisation, and financial innovation," said Nadeem Hussain, Group CEO of MBS Global Investments. "Their ability to scale ventures from concept to billion-dollar realities is exactly what we need as we position MBS and MIFC as a next-generation financial hub that connects markets, drives innovation, and delivers long-term value on a global scale."

Appointment of Billy Daly – Group Chief Investment Officer

A seasoned leader with more than two decades of experience in the UK, Europe, and the GCC, Billy Daly, Group Chief Investment Officer at MBS Global Investments, has been at the forefront of some of Dubai’s most transformative financial and urban infrastructure projects. He played a strategic role in the rapid growth of companies such as Dubai Properties Group, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and Dubai Asset Management, part of Dubai Holding Group.

In his new role, Billy will lead investment strategy across MBS Group's portfolio, with a focus on the capital formation and development of MIFC, as well as strengthening the group's reach across Asia, Middle East, and Africa.

"The opportunity to shape a new kind of financial hub anchored in innovation, sustainability, and cross-border connectivity is incredibly exciting," said Billy Daly. "MIFC represents a blueprint for how sovereign-backed initiatives can lead the next wave of global financial transformation."

Appointment of Franck Lopez – Chief Investment Officer

Joining the ranks at MBS Global Investments, Franck Lopez brings a wealth of expertise in corporate finance, strategic execution, and institutional capital mobilization. He began his career in commodities trading and management consulting at PwC before going on to lead and exit two ventures to the largest PE firm in Northern Europe and a publicly listed company by the age of 30.



Franck later held senior global roles managing multi-billion-dollar P&Ls and most recently played a pivotal role in the hypergrowth of AI pioneer UiPath, leading US$2 billion in capital raises and its landmark NYSE listing at a peak valuation of US$42 billion. At MBS Global Investments, one of Franck’s focuses will be on the development, capital structuring, and investor engagement strategy for MIFC.

"We are building a financial platform that combines innovation with governance to create new pathways and channels for capital flows across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa, while shaping the future of blockchain, digital assets, and tokenized real-world asset markets," said Franck Lopez. “MIFC will set new standards in digital asset markets and sovereign-backed investment platforms.”

A Pivotal Step for MBS Global Investments

These appointments mark a decisive step in MBS Global Investments’ strategy to create an interconnected, future-ready investment ecosystem that transcends borders. Billy and Franck’s combined leadership will ensure MBS not only delivers on its mandate to establish a lasting platform for global investors to access new opportunities, shape emerging sectors, and drive transformative impact at scale.

About MBS Global Investments

MBS is the dynamic investment arm of the Private Office of Sheikh Nayef Bin Eid Al Thani. Headquartered in Dubai, we are strategically positioned to leverage our extensive network of business-to-government (B2G) and business-to-business (B2B) connections globally.

Our extensive experience, robust resources, and stellar connections within a global investor community (including leading banks, financial institutions, and government bodies) enables us to successfully navigate the complex landscape of global investment within our specialist sectors Real Estate, Finance, and Technology.