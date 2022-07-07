Lloyd’s Europe has today confirmed the appointment of Bertrand Heugues as Chief Underwriting Officer (CUO) responsible for overseeing the strategic direction for underwriting, delegated authority management, claims and reinsurance business. Effective 14 July, Bertrand joins Lloyd’s Europe from Ageas in Brussels where he was Global Head of Pricing and Underwriting.

He has more than 18 years’ experience in the insurance industry as a non-life actuary with a wide range and depth of experience in underwriting, pricing, and risk and portfolio management.

Heugues began his career in 2005 as a commercial lines underwriter at Axa and then moved to Marsh where he was an alternative risk transfer advisor, responsible for structuring and negotiating tailor-made solutions for major customer segments and captive clients worldwide. He has also held a number of senior positions at Generali, including financial planning and analysis (FP&A) manager in France and chief technical officer in Belgium.

He joined Ageas in 2015 as the Global Head of Pricing and Underwriting and then became the non-life deputy Chief Operating Officer in Portugal responsible for pricing, underwriting, claims and policy administration. He was also the head of ESG.

Amélie Breitburd, CEO of Lloyd’s Europe, said, “We are delighted to welcome Bertrand Heugues to the Lloyd’s Europe team. He brings with him a wealth of experience and a commercial mindset which will continue to drive forward Lloyd’s strategy in Europe and enhance the offering to our customers.”

Bertrand Heugues said, “I am thrilled to join the Lloyd’s Europe team as CUO. It is a fantastic opportunity to lead the underwriting strategy, as well as build out our offering for delegated authority, reinsurance business and our claims proposition for Lloyd’s in Europe as we work towards sharing risk to create a braver world and making our European profitable and sustainable growth ambitions a reality.”

