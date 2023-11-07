Dubai, UAE: LIGHTBLUE Creative Experience Agency has appointed Andrew Gibbons as Group Account Director.

Andrew brings 18 years’ marketing experience from across the UAE and UK, including three years’ experience at LIGHTBLUE as an Account Director between 2014 -2017, and his new appointment marks a welcome comeback to the agency.

Bringing a wealth of experience and cross-market perspective, Andrew will lead LIGHTBLUE’s Client Service team, and be responsible for the delivery of Brand Experience projects across accounts including Porsche, Dyson, Boss, Mashreq, Julius Baer, ArtsDao and Cenomi, as well as new business.

Andrew began his career in Leeds at Savvy Marketing, where he worked across clients such as Shell, Britvic, and Domino’s Pizza across a number of roles as he was promoted through the agency between 2006 – 2014. He then spent four years as Head of Sponsorship at Sky Gaming & Betting developing sponsorship strategies. He joins LIGHTBLUE from The Jockey Club where he was Head of Bookmaker Partnerships, developing short- and long-term marketing strategy for brand partners.

Andrew will lead the team, and report directly to LIGHTBLUE’s Business Director, Lizzie Howitt. In line with this appointment, LIGHTBLUE is proud to highlight the ongoing strengthening of its leadership team, underscoring its commitment to providing first-class services and pioneering solutions to clients. This move reflects the agency's dedication to remaining at the forefront of creativity, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the industry.

Commenting on his new appointment, Andrew said: “Joining LIGHTBLUE as Group Account Director at a time when the agency is winning inspiring new business and expanding into new markets, is a very exciting step in my career. My new role brings opportunities for bold and innovative work, both with new clients, and those who have trusted LIGHTBLUE for more than 10 years. The team is exceptionally talented, and I am looking forward to together creating memorable and impactful solutions for our clients.”

Founded 16 years ago in Dubai, LIGHTBLUE is one of the UAE’s leading creative marketing agencies, delivering strategic consultation, immersive installations, content, and stunts across UAE. The agency has been the trusted partner to deliver unforgettable experiences to some of the world’s best-known brands across a broad spectrum of fashion, fragrance, and luxury, to gaming, banking, and leisure.

