Dubai, UAE: Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG), the leading Dubai-based multidivisional conglomerate, has confirmed the appointment of Dr Raja Easa Al Gurg as its new Chairperson along with her post as Group Managing Director. Muna Easa Al Gurg, takes on the responsibility of Vice-Chairperson, along with her role as Director of Retail. Maryam Easa Al Gurg will assume the role of Director at ESAG and member of the Board of Directors.

The appointment, which is in-line with the Group’s pre-approved succession planning charter following the passing of its Founder Easa Saleh Al Gurg in March, ensures a smooth business transition and continuation of ESAG’s legacy built and shaped by the late Chairman. The Group continues its varied business activities based on existing corporate governance charter and shareholder leadership.

“Succeeding my late father is a tremendous privilege and one that I take up with great responsibility. I look forward to continuing on the path of his forward thinking strategies for the Group as he was a true visionary. I am confident of the support of our long standing partners, loyal clientele and larger ESAG family in all my endeavours as Chairperson,” said Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg.

“As an integral part of the nation’s growth story, ESAG will continue its long-standing commitment to support UAE’s wise leadership and advance the ongoing development of building a diversified knowledge-based economy underpinned by a wide array of robust industries and sectors,” she added.

As Vice Chairperson, Muna Easa Al Gurg will handle responsibilities in close collaboration with the Chairperson to productively handle the Group’s diverse business portfolio.

One of the UAE’s preeminent businesswomen, Dr. Raja Easa Al Gurg is Member of the Board of Directors of Dubai Chambers, renowned for championing female empowerment in the workplace as President of the Dubai Business Women Council. In addition to being Deputy Chairperson of the National Bank of Fujairah and on the advisory board of Coutts Bank, she is a member of the Board of Directors for Dubai Academic Health Corporation. Besides providing valuable counsel to various business and educational institutions, Dr Al Gurg is closely involved in several philanthropic, social and charitable activities, notably with the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation and Al Jalila Foundation.

In addition to her leadership of the retail segment of ESAG, Muna Easa Al Gurg has been Chairperson of Young Arab Leaders UAE, where she promotes education, entrepreneurship and youth development. She is a Board Director of HSBC Bank Middle East Limited. Muna Easa Al Gurg is also a Founding Board Member of Endeavor UAE, a non-profit promoting high-impact entrepreneurship in emerging and growth markets. She is actively involved in philanthropy and is on the board of the Emirates Foundation for Youth Development and the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.

Maryam Easa Al Gurg has played an important role in contributing to ESAG’s success since joining the company in 2001. She is also an active member of the Dubai Business Women’s Council contributing her expertise and business insights to strengthen the council’s activities. Besides her dynamic role within ESAG, Maryam Easa Al Gurg also devotes her time to support varied activities and initiatives of the Easa Saleh Al Gurg Charity Foundation.

About Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group:

The Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group (ESAG) is one of UAE’s most eminent family businesses with 27 companies in its portfolio. With a history dating back to 1960, the Group is partnered by leading brands in various areas of enterprise across wide ranging industry and consumer sectors. Beginning in its early years as an exclusive trading partner for well-known consumer brands such as Grundig and Siemens, ESAG today is a diversified conglomerate with businesses in retail, building and construction, industrial and real estate. The Group’s institutional strengths, value-added products and services hold the key to its successful business relationships with partners and customers. For more details visit www.algurg.com