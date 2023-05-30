Dubai, UAE: KPMG Lower Gulf (LG) has expanded its Tax practice leadership team and appoints Joseph (Joe) Pacelli as its new Head of Tax and Antonio Tapia as Head of Transfer Pricing. The move follows the region’s increased demand in tax readiness following the announcement of the new UAE corporate tax law.

Commenting on the appointments, Emilio Pera, CEO at KPMG Lower Gulf said:

“We are pleased to welcome Joe Pacelli as our new Head of Tax, and Antonio Tapia as our Head of Transfer Pricing to the Lower Gulf firm. Joe and Antonio bring tremendous experience to our team. Joe’s deep understanding of tax regulations and his ability to provide strategic tax planning will be instrumental in helping our clients navigate the evolving tax landscape. Antonio’s extensive regional experience will help deliver tangible value to our clients seeking optimized transfer pricing structures. Our tax practice continues to attract great talent while expanding our services to remain the most trusted and trustworthy firm of choice for our clients across the UAE and Oman.”

Joe Pacelli joins KPMG Lower Gulf from EY and brings over two decades of experience in tax advisory services, making him a valuable addition to the firm's team of experts. Pacelli has demonstrated a remarkable ability to navigate complex tax landscapes, providing strategic guidance to multinational corporations and high-net-worth individuals. Joe started his career with KPMG in London and returns to the KPMG family having worked across the GCC and Europe in both professional services firms and within the industry.

As the new Head of Tax at KPMG Lower Gulf, Pacelli will play a pivotal role in leading the firm's tax practice during a time of significant change in the industry. Supported by the existing Tax Leadership team comprising Wassim Chahine (Partner, Corporate Tax UAE) Keith Donegan (Partner, Indirect Tax UAE) and Aabha Lekhak (Partner, Corporate and Indirect Tax Oman), he will be overseeing a team of talented professionals and will be responsible for driving the strategic direction of the tax department, expanding service offerings, and ensuring clients receive exceptional tax advice tailored to their unique needs.

Antonio Tapia joins KPMG Lower Gulf from PWC as Head of Transfer Pricing, contributing his extensive expertise in this specialized field. Antonio has a deep understanding of transfer pricing complexities and a commitment to delivering strategic solutions. His comprehensive knowledge and analytical skills have enabled him to provide innovative transfer pricing strategies to clients across various industries.

About KPMG

KPMG is a global organization of independent professional services firms providing Audit, Tax and Advisory services. KPMG is the brand under which the member firms of KPMG International Limited (“KPMG International”) operate and provide professional services. “KPMG” is used to refer to individual member firms within the KPMG organization or to one or more member firms collectively.

KPMG firms operate in 145 countries and territories with more than 236,000 partners and employees working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. Each KPMG member firm is responsible for its own obligations and liabilities.

KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

For more detail about our structure, please visit home.kpmg/governance.