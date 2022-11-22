Dubai, UAE: Leading global property consultancy firm Knight Frank continues its impressive global Private Office expansion with the Senior hire of Paul Sacco, brought into the firm as Associate Partner to its Middle East Headquarters in Dubai, UAE. With over 5 years of experience in Finance, Paul has been active in Investment and Asset Management since 2016 and prior to joining Knight Frank, has worked for Société Génerale Investment bank, RAP a Real estate capital raising firm and served as Principal at Omniyat, one of the leading privately held real estate developers in the Middle East.

Paul will be working alongside Henry Faun who spearheads the Middle East Private Office team, who is a senior industry figure in the region, having worked with Knight Frank for the past twelve years in London and the Middle East, specialising in advising clients on the purchase, sale and management of UK, European, Middle Eastern and US residential property.

Speaking on Paul’s addition to the firm, Henry Faun, Partner, Private Office at Knight Frank Middle East commented: “Paul is a dynamic and proactive adviser for Middle Eastern individuals, family offices and funds and we are thrilled to welcome Paul into the Knight Frank Middle East Private Office and we look forward to Paul helping us to build and develop our flourishing client network across the GCC region.”

Knight Frank’s Private Office has a market-leading network of clients across the principal global wealth hubs of New York, London, the Middle East and Singapore, as they continue to advise and transact for ultra-high net worth clients and family offices across prime residential and commercial markets on their global real estate portfolios.

In the last 12 months alone across these key global gateway cities, Knight Frank has advised on and sold some of the largest and most prestigious super-prime homes and continues to provide straight-talking real estate advice and a truly personalised service for its clients across the globe, which shows the unprecedented global value and connectivity of Knight Frank’s Private Office expertise.

Thomas van Straubenzee, Partner, Joint Head of Private Office at Knight Frank said: “It’s an exciting time for us having Paul join the team and focusing on a region that has always been integral to our global business’

Paddy Dring, Partner, Joint Head of Private Office at Knight Frank added “Paul’s addition to the team is an exciting step forward for Knight Frank as we continue to see the GCC region as a pivotal part of our global network for our UHNW client base. Paul’s experience in particular, will contribute significant value as clients increasingly require both residential and commercial property advice across an increasing number of markets.”

About Knight Frank LLP

Knight Frank LLP is the leading independent global property consultancy, serving as our clients’ partners in property for 125 years. Headquartered in London, Knight Frank has more than 16,000 people operating from 384 offices across 51 territories. The Group advises clients ranging from individual owners and buyers to major developers, investors and corporate tenants. Knight Frank has announced it is expanding its global and Middle East network by launching operations in Doha, Qatar. This new office joins Knight Frank’s Middle East office network which encompasses Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Manama and Riyadh.