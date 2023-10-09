Dubai: Knight Frank, a global leader in real estate consultancy, is proud to announce the appointment of Mohamed Nabil as the Head of Projects & Development Services for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region. With over 23 years of experience in the MENA real estate market and a track record of success in project management and development, Nabil joins Knight Frank, reinforcing the firm's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to clients in the region.

Armed with wealth of experience, Nabil's credentials include being a Certified Project Manager (PMP) and a LEED Accredited Professional. His industry expertise spans diverse sectors, including High Rise, Residential, Commercial, Hospitality, Healthcare, Educational, Governmental, Sports, Science and Technology, Banking, and Retail, encompassing both construction and fit-out projects.

With a rich industry background, he has garnered significant experience in key markets such as the UAE, KSA, and Egypt, further cementing his reputation as a seasoned professional with a keen understanding of the industry's intricacies.

Expressing his sentiment, Nabil says: "I am incredibly thrilled about the opportunity to join Knight Frank as the Head of P&DS MENA. With my broad experience in the Middle East, I am eager to break new ground in the thriving real estate markets of KSA, UAE, and Egypt. Knight Frank's renowned name and outstanding corporate culture resonate deeply with my professional aspirations.

With the company's support and resources, I am confident in my ability to propel Knight Frank to the forefront of the industry as one of the top PMCM (Project Management and Construction Management) Real Estate consultancy firms in the region.”

Prior to joining Knight Frank, Nabil played a pivotal role in establishing and leading the Projects & Development Services division for JLL in Egypt for a decade. Throughout his career, Nabil has garnered experience working with top, global multinational firms such as HDR INC where he spearheaded and developed large teams, overseeing projects on a grand scale.

James Lewis, Managing Director of Knight Frank MENA, warmly welcomes Nabil to the team, stating: “Nabil's caring and driven leadership, combined with Knight Frank's global reputation will position us well in this market segment. We're excited to have him on board, especially as we expand into new territories like Egypt. His extensive experience in the MENA region will guide in tailoring our services to deliver for clients".

