Doha, Qatar: Knight Frank Middle East has expanded its team with the recruitment of senior real estate professional, Adam Stewart.

Adam, who joins the business as a Partner and Head of Knight Frank’s Qatar business, has over 15 years of real estate experience.

Having begun his career in the UK, Adam relocated to Qatar in 2014. With a background in valuation and advisory, Adam boasts an expansive client network including government entities, banks, listed companies, private companies, and private investors.

Throughout the last eight years in Qatar, Adam has advised the country’s most prolific developers and investors on their masterplans and development projects, as well as providing valuations for financial reporting, loan security, and acquisition purposes.

Speaking on his appointment, Adam commented: “I am delighted to be joining a real estate business with the global breadth and depth of Knight Frank. Knight Frank’s expansion across the Middle East over the last 13 years shows their commitment to the region, and I am thrilled to be part of the team.

“I look forward to combining my local market knowledge with the global expertise of the Knight Frank business to provide Qatar with unrivalled real estate advisory and transactional services across both the residential and commercial sectors of the market”.

Partner and MEA Managing Director James Lewis said “For 13 years Knight Frank has been helping clients across the Middle East with through the provision of real estate advisory and transactional services. Our global mindset and local market experts set us apart and Adam’s appointment is going to broaden the repertoire of our business.

“I look forward to working with Adam and rolling out our core services, including Valuation & Advisory, Real Estate Consultancy, specialised Consultancy sectors such as Hospitality, Education and Healthcare, as well as International Prime Residential and Private Office transactional expertise to clients in Qatar”.

For over 125 years, Knight Frank has continued to expand its impressive global footprint to now include 384 offices, in over 51 territories, employing more than 16,00 real estate professionals and is the leading independent global property consultancy.

Knight Frank has announced it is expanding its global and Middle East network by launching operations in Doha, Qatar. This new office joins Knight Frank’s Middle East office network which encompasses Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Jeddah, Manama and Riyadh.

