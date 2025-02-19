DUBAI, UAE: Klay, a global boutique financial services firm specializing in wealth management, multi-family office, corporate advisory and asset management across 7 countries announces the strategic appointments of Akash Rathore as Managing Director, Kabir Sharma as Executive Director, and Suhas Kale as Director within its Multi-Family Office vertical. These pivotal additions are set to enhance Klay's capabilities under the expert guidance of Achal Aroura, Head of Multi-Family Office vertical for EMEA.

Achal Aroura has more than 24 years of experience in the financial industry, with a significant track record at institutions such as Julius Baer, Citibank, and Deutsche Bank, primarily in the UAE and India markets. At Klay, Achal has been instrumental in building and leading its Multi-Family Office vertical, significantly contributing to the expansion of Klay's services across the EMEA region. Achal commented on the expansion, saying, "Bringing Akash, Kabir and Suhas on board is a testament to Klay’s commitment to excellence and strategic growth. They manage a significant portfolio of UHNI clients in the region & overseas and their expertise will be instrumental in expanding Klay’s services and delivering unparalleled value to more clients."

Akash Rathore, with his extensive background from Bank of Singapore and Citibank in Dubai joins Klay as Managing Director. He will be instrumental in managing and broadening the firm’s client relationships and investment strategies across the Middle East. Rathore expressed his commitment, stating, “Joining Klay represents a pivotal stage in my career, and I look forward to driving our strategic expansions and delivering exceptional value to our clients.”

Kabir Sharma brings over 26 years of experience from EFG Private Bank and Julius Baer to his role as Executive Director. Kabir expressed his vision for the role, stating, "I am eager to leverage my extensive background to enhance Klay's market presence and to help our clients achieve their financial aspirations."

Suhas Kale, with more than 20 years of experience from Standard Chartered and Deutsche Bank, joins as Director. Suhas shared his enthusiasm, "Joining Klay is an exciting new chapter for me, and I am committed to contributing to our team’s success and enhancing our client engagements in the region."

"Akash Rathore, Kabir Sharma and Suhas Kale join Klay at a time when our commitment to delivering tailored, comprehensive wealth management solutions and expanding our Multi-Family Office vertical is more critical than ever,” commented Kalpesh Khakhria, Group Chairman of Klay “Their extensive experience will enhance our ability to navigate the complexities of wealth management for high-net-worth families, supporting Klay's mission to offer services that are bespoke and insight-driven. This approach is fundamental to how we manage relationships and assets, ensuring that our clients’ wealth strategies are robust and resilient across generations."

These key appointments underscore Klay’s commitment to strengthening its operations and enhancing its service offerings to meet the sophisticated needs of its clients across the regions it serves.

