Dubai, UAE – Klay Group, a boutique financial services firm providing Wealth Management, Multi-Family Office, Asset Management and Corporate Advisory services to ultra-high-net-worth families and institutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mohit Gaba as Director, Investment Advisory. Based in Dubai, Mohit will be part of the firm’s Multi-Family Office (MFO) platform and will report to Achal Aroura, Head of MFO.

Mohit brings nearly two decades of experience across investment advisory and portfolio management, having worked on both the buy side and sell side. He began his career with Citibank N.A. in Dubai after completing his MBA at the S.P. Jain School of Global Management in Singapore. Over the course of his career, Mohit has advised ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, managing multi-asset portfolios with a strong focus on equities, tactical investment strategies and disciplined asset allocation.

He has held senior advisory roles across family offices and investment firms in the region, where he was responsible for portfolio construction, client advisory, risk management and execution across equities, FX and derivative products. Mohit has also been an on-air contributor with Bloomberg TV, where he shared market views, investment strategies and tactical ideas with a global investor audience.

At Klay Capital Ltd., Mohit will focus on strengthening the firm’s investment advisory offering, supporting the development of its private banking advisory business, and working closely with relationship managers on portfolio construction, asset allocation and client engagement. His role will also encompass FX and derivatives strategy, hedging solutions, investment idea generation, and adherence to the firm’s risk, suitability and governance frameworks.

Commenting on Mohit’s appointment, Achal Aroura, Head of MFO, Klay Capital Ltd., said, “Mohit brings deep experience across investment advisory, portfolio management and market execution, with a strong understanding of the needs of sophisticated clients. His appointment further strengthens our in-house advisory capabilities and supports our focus on delivering disciplined, high-quality investment solutions across our multi-family office platform.”

Mohit Gaba added, “Klay Capital’s focus on independent advice, strong investment governance and client outcomes aligns closely with my own approach. I look forward to working with the team to deliver well-structured portfolios and actionable investment strategies for clients.”

About Klay Group:

Klay is a global boutique financial services firm delivering independent advice, tailored solutions, and smart systems across wealth management, multi-family office services, asset management, and corporate advisory. Combining institutional rigour with personalised service, our open architecture model ensures clients benefit from unbiased expertise, aligned incentives, and innovative insights powered by a dedicated in-house investment team and global analyst network.

With offices in Dubai, India, Singapore, London, and Australia, our diverse team of 140+ professionals from over 13 nationalities serves clients with a commitment to long-term relationships built on trust and shared success. Since inception, we have supported more than 450 families worldwide, maintaining a strong focus on bespoke strategies that preserve and grow wealth across generations.

Klay Group is regulated by the Dubai Financial Services Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore, the Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Financial Conduct Authority UK, and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. Services are available to professional, accredited, and wholesale investors only.

