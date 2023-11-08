Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – has announced the appointment of Mr Samer Abbouchi as Group Senior Vice President – Investments. With two decades of experience in finance and investment banking, Mr Abbouchi will make an important contribution to the development of KIPCO’s investments in the financial and real estate sectors.

Sheikha Dana Nasser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer, said:

“We are delighted that Samer is joining our investment team at KIPCO. He brings with him a wealth of experience in investment banking in the local and regional markets, which will add great value to the executive team.”

On his part, Mr Abbouchi said:

“I am very pleased to be joining KIPCO and have the opportunity to work with the Group CEO and the executive team to implement the company’s strategy.”

Prior to joining KIPCO, Mr Abbouchi was Deputy GM - Investment Banking at Gulf Bank. He started his career with Ernst & Young, then joined Global Investment House where his last position was Senior Vice President – Investment Banking. Mr Abbouchi holds a BA in Business Administration from the American University of Beirut, an MBA from London Business School and is a CFA Charter holder.

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that focuses on investments in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, energy, media, real estate, manufacturing and education. KIPCO’s financial service interests include holdings in commercial banks, insurance companies, asset management and investment banking.

