Kuwait City: KIPCO – Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Ghada Khalaf as the new Chief Executive Officer of United Education Company (UEC), a subsidiary of KIPCO.

Ms Khalaf brings a wealth of experience in both the education and corporate sectors. She has held senior positions in leading local organizations across various industries, where she has been instrumental in driving excellence and strategic growth. Her operational expertise and her deep understanding of the education sector make her the ideal candidate to lead UEC.

On this occasion, Sheikha Dana Naser Sabah Al Ahmad Al Sabah, KIPCO’s Group Chief Executive Officer and the Chairperson of UEC, said:

"We would like to thank Mr Mishal Ali for his exceptional service to UEC in his role as CEO. His leadership has played a vital role in the company’s achievements and growth. As we look to the future, we are confident that Ms Ghada Khalaf, with her extensive experience and vision, will continue to build upon UEC’s successes and drive innovation and excellence in the education sector."

In her new role, Ms Khalaf will focus on advancing UEC’s mission to provide high-quality education, fostering innovation and enhancing the student experience across the company's network of K-12 schools and its university. She will also spearhead UEC’s strategic initiatives aimed at enhancing operational efficiencies.

On her part, Ms Ghada Khalaf, UEC’s Chief Executive Officer, said:

“I look forward to continuing to work with the talented team at UEC to strengthen its position as a leading provider of quality education in the region. Our focus will be on driving strategic growth, innovation and excellence to ensure that UEC continues to provide transformative educational methods that meet the evolving needs of students and educators alike."

Ms Khalaf joined KIPCO in 2023, serving as Group Senior Vice President – Investment, overseeing portfolio performance and identifying new investment opportunities. She has extensive experience in various financial and investment sectors. Ms Khalaf started her career as a chemical engineer and holds a Masters in Chemical Engineering from Imperial College London, and an MBA from the Tepper School of Business at Carnegie Mellon University in the USA.

Founded in 2003, UEC is a prominent educational group based in Kuwait. It owns, develops, manages, and operates K-12 and higher education institutes in Kuwait. UEC launched its operations in 2004 with the establishment of the American University of Kuwait. In 2012, it established the American United School and acquired Al Rayan Holding Company with its six schools. Spanning across Kuwait, UEC provides quality education to almost 20,000 students, offering different curriculums to cater to the local market's diverse demographic composition.

About:

Kuwait Projects Company (Holding) – KIPCO – is a holding company that invests in the Middle East and North Africa. Its strategy of acquiring, building, scaling and selling companies in the MENA region has worked successfully for over 30 years.

KIPCO’s main business sectors are financial services, food, petrochemicals & oil services, media, real estate and education. It’s financial service interests include commercial banking, asset management and investment banking.

